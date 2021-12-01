International
Africa, far behind – New York Times
Last week, just days before scientists discovered the Omicron variant, the South African government asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer not to make some scheduled deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines. The country already had more doses in storage than it could use about 16 million, in a country of 60 million, and officials were concerned that further supplies would be disrupted before they could be used.
How can this be?
The key answer should be known to Americans: vaccine skepticism. There is a sufficient amount of apathy and hesitation, Dr. Shabir Madhi, a vaccination expert in South Africa, told Reuters. For similar reasons, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi have urged donors to stop delivering vaccines, my colleague Declan Walsh reported.
(This article on vaccine skepticism in Africa, by Lynsey Chutel and Max Fisher, has more details.)
Sources of skepticism vary in the US and Africa. In much of Africa, they are linked to decades of exploitation and poverty. In the US, the biggest cause is political polarization: more than 35 percent of Republican voters are unvaccinated. compared to less than 10 percent of Democrats.
But both forms of skepticism stem from distrust of experts, institutions and government leaders. And this disbelief has become a major reason the world is struggling to defeat Covid. The more people remain unvaccinated, the more the Covid virus spreads and the more people die. Less vaccination also increases the chances of dangerous variants appearing.
I think Covid is not real, they are playing with us, politicians and everyone, Tidibatso Rakabe, a 20-year-old resident of a settlement near Pretoria, told The Times. She has no plans to be vaccinated.
After scientists in South Africa announced the discovery of Omicron, some commentators in the US quickly concluded that the cause was the unequal distribution of vaccines between rich and poor countries. But this is not entirely right, as the stories of unused African vaccines make clear. (Plus, Omicron may not have originated in Africa.)
The fall of the airport
Unequal access to vaccines was a major issue earlier this year. High-income countries were quicker to order vaccines and could afford more of them initially. They also had the infrastructure to produce and distribute footage. India and South Africa are among the few countries with the lowest incomes that produce vaccines against Covid.
As a result, even residents of many low-income countries who were eager to receive the vaccine often had to wait weeks or months to do so.
Today, however, the simple lack of access is less of a problem in many countries. The US and other rich countries are distributing hundreds of millions of free doses and pharmaceutical companies are selling others at a discounted price, often less than $ 10 per dose. In many poor countries, vaccinating the entire adult population would cost significantly less than 1 percent of annual GDP
However, it is still not close to happening. Worldwide, about 56 percent of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Every continent is over 50 percent except Africa which is about 10 percent. In South Africa, the share is 29 percent.
One problem is the lack of public health infrastructure in poorer countries, especially in rural areas, as Lynsey and Max point out in their article. Often there are no places to store vaccines or people to administer them. Governments have also failed to explain the importance of vaccines to their citizens.
“Almost no investment in vaccine education or promotion has gone to low-income countries,” he said. Saad Omer, an epidemiologist at Yale University. Why do we expect that all we will have to do is throw the vaccines at an airport, do the photography and get people to run to the airport and get the vaccine?
A legacy of abuse
Lack of education on vaccines affects a fundamental distrust of many medical treatments, especially those coming from other countries. This disbelief has its roots in a history of horrific experiments under colonialism.
In present-day Namibia during the early 1900s, German officials sterilized some locals, others injected arsenic, and deliberately infected people with smallpox, typhoid, and tuberculosis (as this Times essay by Kavena Hambira and Miriam Gleckman-Krut explains).
Such direct harm became less common in the second half of the 20th century, but mistreatment was still common. Drug companies sometimes conducted research trials without the consent of the people. Just a decade ago, Pfizer made financial payments to parents of dead children in Nigeria a research test went wrong.
Probably the biggest source of modern distrust in South Africa is HIV After the invention of life-saving treatments, Western pharmaceutical companies initially kept their prices too high for many Africans to afford, and governments did not fix the situation for years. In South Africa, Zimbabwe and several other countries, life expectancy fell with more than a decade from 1990 to 2005 a decline with little modern equivalent.
Given this story, it is not exactly surprising that many Africans are skeptical of Covid vaccines, although all available evidence suggests that they are safe and effective. Internet misinformation exacerbates the problem, as it does in the US
IN a study of 15 African countries done late last year, 49 per cent of respondents said they believed rumors that Covid was planned by a foreign actor and 45 per cent said they believed Africans were being used as guinea pigs in vaccine search trials. These misunderstandings are costing people their lives.
The best books of the years
After a year of reading, meeting, more reading, discussion, disposal and voting, the final decision is here: The Times Book Review Editors have selected the 10 best books of 2021.
We discussed throughout the year with two-hour monthly meetings (sometimes longer!) To discuss potential contenders, Pamela Paul, editor of Book Review, told us. Editors vote and runoffs are often needed. Below are some of the choices, and here are all 10.
How beautiful we were by Imbolo Mbue: A fable with decades of power and corruption set in a fictional African village.
intimacies by Katie Kitamura: A court interpreter in The Hague is set to disappear into the voices and stories of war criminals.
No one is talking about it by Patricia Lockwood: This novel distills the pleasures and deprivations of life divided between online and those flesh and blood interactions.
On June 11th by Annette Gordon-Reed: Exploring the racial and social complexity of her native Texas, Gordon-Reed urges readers to take a more nuanced look at history.
