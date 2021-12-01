Africa, far behind – New York Times

Last week, just days before scientists discovered the Omicron variant, the South African government asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer not to make some scheduled deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines. The country already had more doses in storage than it could use about 16 million, in a country of 60 million, and officials were concerned that further supplies would be disrupted before they could be used.

How can this be?

The key answer should be known to Americans: vaccine skepticism. There is a sufficient amount of apathy and hesitation, Dr. Shabir Madhi, a vaccination expert in South Africa, told Reuters. For similar reasons, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi have urged donors to stop delivering vaccines, my colleague Declan Walsh reported.

(This article on vaccine skepticism in Africa, by Lynsey Chutel and Max Fisher, has more details.)

Sources of skepticism vary in the US and Africa. In much of Africa, they are linked to decades of exploitation and poverty. In the US, the biggest cause is political polarization: more than 35 percent of Republican voters are unvaccinated. compared to less than 10 percent of Democrats.

But both forms of skepticism stem from distrust of experts, institutions and government leaders. And this disbelief has become a major reason the world is struggling to defeat Covid. The more people remain unvaccinated, the more the Covid virus spreads and the more people die. Less vaccination also increases the chances of dangerous variants appearing.