Here’s a look at the opening of the new winter shelter at Fanshawe Golf Course today

Trailers to accommodate people experiencing homelessness have been set up around the club on Fanshawe Golf Course, just off the lake.

This is part of the long-awaited London City winter housing program, led by Impact London, which started today and will run until 1 March 2022.

Fanshawe Golf Course is one of the city’s winter shelter sites. (James Chaarani / CBC)

The first 19 residents will arrive in the coming days, but the plan is to house a total of 33 people, the city said.

It is one of the many programs the city is offering this winter to people experiencing homelessness. There are initiatives for people who want to stay downtown, but this happens to be on the edge of town by design.

Program residents will be provided with supplies when they arrive. (James Chaarani / CBC)

“There are different people at different stages of their journey, and there are individuals out there, many individuals out there, who want to get out of their current situation,” said Debbie Kramers with London City Housing Stability Services.

“They want to get away from the core, or they want to get away from the river bank, or they want to get away from the park where they are staying. They would want shelter help and they would want to know how to do that.”

The program is aimed at people who are far away on their housing journey and the goal is to accommodate them.

They will have five full-time Impact London staff to assist and two security officers, 24/7.

Residents of the winter shelter program will be housed in the trailer. (James Chaarani / CBC)

One of the units that will house program residents this winter. (James Chaarani / CBC)

Although shelters have been set up on the golf course, the terrain will not be used for the program, though people can use public land, Kramers said.

Winter homeless response on Fanshawe golf course The City of London is providing a winter haven on Fanshawe Golf Course for the homeless. 0:12

The club will be a common area for residents where they can relax, eat or watch TV. It is also where the toilets and showers and kitchens are.

The kitchen where meals will be prepared for the residents is located in the club. (James Chaarani / CBC)

‘Sense of community’

Those who are in the program can also socialize in the club with other residents, which is part of the purpose of the program, Kramers said. The organizers want to offer a “sense of community”.

“One of the things people don’t realize is the lack of community when you live homeless,” Kramers said.

She said that for many, they can only live in a hut, tent or a door.

The club lounge where residents can relax, eat or socialize. (James Chaarani / CBC)

View of Lake Fanshawe from the club. (James Chaarani / CBC)

“Last year, one of the biggest expectations from our two winter countries was just that: community feeling.”

However, residents will not be isolated on the golf course. From 08:00 to 16:00 there will be a van with driver to take people to the necessary meetings and appointments. There is unlikely to be Sunday service.

Lived experience

Kramers said they deliberately chose Impact London as their partner, noting that their staff has lived experience, and understood addiction and homelessness first hand.

George Clarke is the site manager with Impact London. (James Chaarani / CBC)

“To think you can go out of your way and slowly cross your path in society is a very scary situation,” said George Clarke, site manager at Impact London. “A lot of people don’t think this can ever happen.”

“With our staff here, it tells you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that the journey is long and the journey is difficult,” he added. “But it can be done.”