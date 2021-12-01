Achieving ‘No’ with Iran

With negotiations on the resumption of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resuming in Vienna this week, prospects for success appear thin. Tehran does not seem as interested in the deal as it was and may be willing to let the deal die rather than compromise. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has hardline nominees to the negotiations that are repeating the maximalist demands that the West has clearly been unable to accept. Iran also has expanding rapidly its nuclear program, reducing utility of the 2015 agreement and approaching to master the skills needed to build a bomb.

Nevertheless, the United States and Europe are reluctant to declare the Vienna process a failure. The Comprehensive Joint Action Plan has a gravitational pull on Western circles, precisely because the hard-to-negotiate agreement managed to peacefully curb Iran’s nuclear program. For more, alternatives for the deal, including military action, are not very promising. However, supporters of diplomacy and agreement in the United States and Europe must face today the unpleasant reality of the collapse of the agreements, excluding a major and immediate Iranian confrontation. In the coming weeks and months, this will require the West to look beyond the old agreement at a wider and more confusing set of options, including sharpening the set of restraints that have remained dormant since the recent nuclear crisis. .

The broad outlines of what an alternative Plan B strategy would look like are well known: increasing economic, diplomatic, and potentially military pressure to persuade Iran to engage more seriously and reach another agreement, likely on a larger scale. small, offering relief of sanctions in exchange for meaningful nuclear exchange. restrictions. But the real challenge facing Western policymakers is achieving the right balance between pressure and incentives, preventing unacceptable nuclear breakthroughs as pressure increases.

There is no quick fix

Some have suggested that the United States can just restart a maximum-pressure style campaign to force Iran back to the table. But it is not that simple. Policymakers will have to deal with some dynamics that have changed significantly since roughly 2010-2012, the last time Iran and the West were involved in an escalating cycle of sanctions and nuclear progress.

First, Iran has done quantitative and qualitative jumps in its nuclear program since then: Iran has produced 60 percent enriched uranium, making it the only country without nuclear weapons to be enriched at that level. Iran also has a large number of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium faster and has produced uranium enriched metal, gaining knowledge of an important armaments phase. This means that every new step that brings Iran closer to the bomb is essentially more provocative, and that the margin of error is much smaller than it was a decade ago.

Second, the US sanctions regime is so comprehensive that there is less room for escalation, at least for steps within the scope of opportunity. The Trump administration was not contained on imposition economic constraints: US Secondary Sanctions Already Covers Every Major Iranian Industry, Iran’s Largest Banks Are Already Under Sanctions, and Tehran Remains unable to enter its foreign exchange reserves. The United States can certainly impose more sanctions against individuals and entities, but this would be a slow and methodical process of striking the mark that would probably not yield a short-term economic effect.

Third, the US military presence in the Middle East is significantly smaller than it was the last time there were rumors of military action against Iran’s nuclear program. With American policymakers more determined than ever to focus on Asia, Tehran possible views Washington is unwilling to reallocate large resources in the region, perhaps in the absence of an extreme scenario. This may further encourage risk-taking by Iran.

Fourth, compared to a decade ago, US relations with China are much worse, making collective global action against Iran less likely. Indeed, China has supported Iran diplomatically and economically more than any other party to the nuclear talks.

These dynamics advise against the expectation of a quick solution or a clean pivot away from pressure diplomacy. Instead, the United States needs to work with allies and partners to plan for long and numerous unforeseen deadlines.

Creative diplomacy and credible pressure

A new strategy would combine creative diplomacy and credible pressure. While some proponents of the 2015 nuclear deal deny the effectiveness of the threat during the conversation, in reality the deal itself was only possible because the Obama administration used this two-pronged strategy. Iran is capable in the mixture of diplomacy and pressure. Washington should do the same again.

First, the United States must keep the door of diplomacy open and consider possible alternatives. Iran has made a number of demands that go beyond the scope of the previous agreement, including the lifting of all sanctions imposed by the two previous administrations and a guarantee that future administrations will not withdraw from the agreement. The United States must first offer to discuss these concerns as part of a new agreement that would require greater nuclear restrictions. Iran will almost certainly reject that offer. But even if Iran were to accept it in principle, it would take a long time to negotiate and the United States and its allies would have to find a short-term measure to slow Iran’s nuclear progress.

In cooperation with Europe, Washington should focus its energies on drafting a smaller, less-than-less deal that would place a ceiling on Iran’s nuclear progress and allow for limited economic relief. The United States is said to have already began talk wallies and partners in relation to this option. Iran may not be interested even in discussing such an agreement, but nevertheless the United States and Europe must develop workable proposals, which could put pressure on Tehran to negotiate while demonstrated in Russia and China that Iran is the main obstacle to progress.

Second, the United States and its allies and partners need to increase economic and political pressure on Iran. Critics will argue that this is merely a continuation of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure strategy, but it would not be. The Trump administration intended to push Iran toward capitulation or collapse. Instead, this strategy would aim to demonstrate that Iran cannot support its economy and international position without seriously engaging in diplomacy and raise suspicions among the leadership of the regimes that Supreme Leader Ali Khameneis’s strategy of resistance economy may succeed in the longer term. The Raisi government has openly accepted the poor state of the country’s economy, but believes there are solutions such as increased industrial output and a more determined focus on Russia, China and its neighbors that can neutralize the effect of sanctions. The West would aim to show that it cannot.

Additional pressure could take many forms, including aggressively enforcing existing sanctions, enforcing new targeted sanctions, encouraging a speedy return to the UN Security Council, and censoring Iran on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors. of Atomic Energy. Trying to persuade China to reduce its oil imports will be a difficult but crucial aspect of this strategy, as well as convincing United Arab Emirates and other states to monitor and limit oil transfers. And it should be accompanied by humanitarian gestures focused on facilitating COVID-19, which would not undermine US pressure, but rather strengthen the argument that President Joe Biden is different from his predecessor and that the United States has not hostility to the Iranian people.

However, Western policymakers must also be realistic about the impact of economic and political means. Building this pressure will be a medium to long-term effort, lasting months if not years, as Iran’s nuclear program can progress much faster. Simply put, Iran can add centrifuges faster than Washington can add pressure.

The main challenge for the West will be to gain time until any pressure starts to take effect. The risk is that Iran will take dramatic steps in the interim period, such as expelling inspectors or starting enriched to 90 percent that would require a harsher response. Preventing this requires strengthening the credibility of the military option.

Keeping the military option open

To buy time for the negotiations to work, Washington must make it clear that the United States still poses a military threat to Iran’s nuclear program and that it would act in the right circumstances.

This can be demonstrated in several ways. The US military, for example, has already taken steps in this direction bomber flights and unprecedented levels of coordinated exercise with Israel and the Gulf states. Other measures could include clearer discussions of Biden’s military option and high-profile briefings by senior congressional officials on Iran’s nuclear program and US options to limit it. The United States could also step up its defense of US installations in the region, implying that the United States was preparing to retaliate against a retaliatory Iranian attack.

Finally, the United States must immediately begin a coordinated process that aims to determine, at least domestically, the nuclear developments that would trigger a military response. there are place for debate what these red lines should be and how they can be most effectively communicated to Iran. But the basic theory behind their deployment would be to prevent Iran from producing weapons material or to avoid a situation in which the Iranian program is advancing to such a level that it would be impossible for the United States to stop Iran. if he would try to break it out. This exercise is important for fight the trend among policymakers to shift target posts and avoid considering worst-case scenario planning.

This alternative approach is far from ideal. His confusion only reinforces why pursuing the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and seeking subsequent diplomacy was the right strategy. However, given that Iran is signaling that it is looking beyond the nuclear deal, it is the duty of proponents of agreements inside and outside Western governments to do the same.

Eric Brewer is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he focuses on nuclear weapons and proliferation. He has previously served on the National Security Council and the National Intelligence Council. You can follow her on Twitter at @BrewerEricM

Henry Rome is vice president of research at the Eurasia Group, where he focuses on the geopolitics of Iran, Israel and the Middle East. You can follow her on Twitter at @ hrome2.

Image: EU delegation leaflet through Xinhua