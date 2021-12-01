Arwen Storm Update – GOV.UK





Many people across the UK have been affected by Hurricane Arwen in recent days, especially those in Scotland and the North of England. The UK Government is working closely with local network operators and operational teams to support those facing persistent storm-induced outages, particularly the most vulnerable. Over the last 4 days, the network operator field staff has worked hard to restore power. Over 1 million families have been affected, however 935,600 families have now returned, representing more than 97% of the affected families. It is now our top priority to work with electricity operators to ensure that those still without electricity, especially in more remote areas, are reconnected as soon as possible. Although frozen temperatures and snow are making working conditions particularly challenging, thousands of engineers are on the ground working to restore energy quickly and safely. Electricity network operators are well prepared to deal with power outages and operational teams are on standby to deal with any repairs that need to be done to restore the power supply as soon as possible. possible. Practical and safety steps to take if your power goes out You should: turn off all electrical appliances that should not be left unattended

check neighbors to see if they are safe and if they are also experiencing a power outage

call your free network operator by calling 105 or visit 105 websites for further information on any outages

check with your power grid operator to find out what accommodation support they can offer to customers affected by power outages There are welfare centers set up in some of the hardest hit areas to provide hot food and rest, and power grid operators are working with the British Red Cross to provide additional help and support, especially for vulnerable customers. Local network operators have a Priority Service Registration to support customers who are vulnerable, elderly, or may need additional assistance during power outages. During outages, they can contact vulnerable customers registered in the affected areas to provide any assistance needed in the event of a power outage. Those who think they need extra help can become a Free priority service member. More information about membership in the priority service is available at Energy Networks Association website, along with links to contact your power grid operator to join their Priority Services scheme. If you have a power outage and are not a Priority Services Member but need help, talk to your network operator now to let them know. You may also want to contact your council. Can I get compensation for a power outage? Ofgem, the UK’s independent regulator for energy grids, sets out the levels of service companies must meet, with rules on how quickly network operators must restore energy and compensation payments to customers if standards are not met. Information about applying for compensation is available from Ofgem website. The right to compensation depends on the cause and duration of the power outage.

