Edmonton Public School Board Takes Steps to Make Holiday Calendars More Inclusive – Edmonton

The Edmonton Public School Board has decided to create festivities to mark Diwali and National Day of Indigenous Peoples in 2022-23, after a group of lawyers called for the board to make its holiday calendar more comprehensive.

“These were four days of faith or days of cultural significance that were required. We accommodated two of them, “said EPSB Chairwoman Trisha Estabrooks after the board meeting on Tuesday night. tire.

“We understand, and I want our community to hear, that this is the first step… but there is a commitment from this board believing that this conversation will continue, that we are on a journey to become truly an anti-racist and a more inclusive school division. ”

Estabrooks noted that the EPSB is talking about bringing an “anti-racist lens” to all the decisions it makes about the school calendar, and it believes its the only school division in Alberta to issue an interfaith calendar.

“Today was a long meeting, but an important one, and I really appreciate the voices we heard from today,” she said.

A group of lawyers told EPSB administrators that they missed an opportunity to get to know other cultures and religions when they cut the school year by five days in 2020 due to financial pressures.

Those days outside of school were added to the long weekends and extended autumn breaks.

Instead, an interfaith group said rest time should be used to celebrate a wider section of the holy days.

“We need to make sure our diverse communities and diverse students feel involved, welcomed and seen,” explained Daman Kaur Grewal, president of Sangat Youth. “It’s a way to get rid of ‘us against them’, the kind of others you can feel.”

The group had requested that all students have a day off for Bandi Chhor Divas, Diwali, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-ul-Fitr, Indigenous Peoples Day, Lunar New Year, winter solstice and Yom Kippur.

“We are not talking about a change of teaching hours. We do not want to change that. “We just want to make better use of the days we already have,” said Omar Yaqub.

The lawyers come from different cultural and religious backgrounds, and together, they got more than 1000 people for it sign their petition.

“Indigenous people, Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, Chinese – many, many, many different communities have come together. “We have synagogues, mosques, temples and extremely, very many Christian groups,” said Jaqub.

Kaur Grewal was an EPSB student and said the school often spent the holy days of her sikh family.

“We have these important days or events and we go to Gurdwara – our place of worship – in the evening, and if you have a test the next day or a task to do the next day, I can tell you there have been many.” I missed him. “

She hopes a new, more comprehensive calendar will help teachers plan lessons and schools will plan events around the holidays.

“Maybe tomorrow is a really big day and I know students will be engaging in their cultural or religious event – they probably can’t make the deadline for the next day,” she said.

Estabrooks said she knows the “school calendar affects tens of thousands of families in our city” and added that she wants to continue engaging with families and communities on the issue.

“I can’t wait for the conversation to continue,” she said. “The only situation I do not want to get into is when we give days or holidays and then we are removing them.

“There is still a lot of work to be done in this area… In the future, we hope to be able to take some bigger steps.”

Under the Education Act, there is no academic penalty for absenteeism at a religious holiday, but the advocacy group says it has to do with inclusion.

They also hope that this will lead to learning – for children of all backgrounds.

“It will ignite the conversation. “There will be children in the classroom who have never heard of it, and they will turn to their neighbor and say, ‘Is this something you are celebrating?'” Kaur Grewal explained.

“Maybe they’ll talk about it, maybe they’ll find similarities between their beliefs, customs, traditions and events, or they’ll learn something new and take it home.”

The multi-faith calendar is presented to the board can be found here.

