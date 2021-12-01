International
8 people were taken to hospital after the pedestrian collision in London, Ont.
Eight people were taken to hospital after a serious pedestrian collision in London, Ont., On Tuesday evening, officials say.
London police said they were called around 6:45 pm for the Riverside Drive accident.
“We got a call about the numerous pedestrians hitting just west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive and upon arrival, we learned that many vehicles were also hit,” Const. said Sandasha Bough.
Bough said “a number of pedestrians” were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
In an update distributed late Tuesday night, police said that “while it is still early under investigation, there is nothing to indicate that this was a deliberate act”.
Miranda Bothwell, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services spokeswoman, said a total of eight patients were taken to hospital. She described the condition of three of the patients at the time of transport to the hospital as “very critical”, while the rest were reported in serious condition. One person is suspected of being treated at the scene.
“Due to the severity of the injuries, we are working very closely with him [the] The London Police Department and are unable to detect patients’ age groups until relatives have been notified, “Bothwell said.
“While it is still early in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that this was a deliberate act,” police said in a brief update late Tuesday night. Earlier, Bough said the collision was not a run-off and that everyone involved remained at the scene.
What may have led to the clash is not clear.
“We are investigating what happened tonight and will be able to share updates when they become available,” Bough said.
London Police Chief Stephen Williams wrote on Twitter that people should “avoid speculation about the nature of the incident”.
“We have to let the officers do their job. “Our thoughts are with the injured and the affected.”
North London MP Peter Fragiskatos echoed those sentiments, telling Global News that he understood the tendency to speculate, but said, “We must allow the police to carry out their investigation and do their job.”
He added that he was thinking about the injured and their families on Wednesday morning.
London Mayor Ed Holder said on Twitter that he “is praying tonight for the injured near Wonderland and Riverside and is thinking about their families”.
“You are in our hearts,” the post said. “My thoughts are also with our first responders who arrived at the scene earlier this evening, and those who remain there at this hour.”
Wonderland Road from Springbank Drive on Kingsway Avenue and Riverside Drive from Braemar Crescent on Warren Road were closed until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
– Folders by Andrew Graham, Matthew Trevithick and Jacquelyn LeBel
