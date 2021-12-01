Holohan appeals to parents trying to treat Covid

The Chief Medical Officer has called on the parents of the school children to join in a “joint effort” to pursue the new measures “for at least the next two weeks”.

In a letter to parents outlining the new restrictions and explaining the public health rationale behind them, Dr Tony Holohan says he hopes that if this joint effort occurs, “we can make a real difference in the incidence of the disease in children and to the general public. ”

The CMO says that “in a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration of the epidemiological situation, and consequently a very high incidence in the age group 5 to 11 years still unvaccinated”.

“This is a cause for concern,” he said.

He has warned that while most children taking Covid-19 will experience a very mild form of the disease, “some toddlers may become seriously ill”.

The CMO says schools are at the heart of communities and play a fundamental role in children’s lives and well-being.

“It is therefore imperative that we move quickly as soon as we notice a significant change in incidence.”

Face coverage is ‘required’ by third grade and above

The government urges parents to be careful in accompanying their children

Dr. Holohan outlines new recommendations about indoor birthday parties, games and sleep meetings, and indoor community gatherings. He also describes updated tips for parents, such as making sure their child wears a mask if recommended for them.

“I’m very aware that these measures are not what any of us want to hear, especially at this time of year. I know this is an additional burden on what has been a very difficult time for all of us. “especially those of us with young families,” says CMO.

But he says parents have a key role to play in reducing transmission within and between families, and he says isolating and organizing PCR tests for children with symptoms, although increasingly difficult, “remains an essential measure to protect families.” and the wider community. “

He says the high incidence of the disease at the moment across the country means that the strength of the infection is descending through the unvaccinated population and into our unvaccinated young children.

“I hope that if we all make a joint effort to follow these measures for at least the next two weeks, we can make a real difference in the incidence of the disease in this group and in the wider public.”

Dr Holohan says measures around wearing masks for children will be reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team in mid-February.

The Chief Medical Officer says ongoing efforts by parents and children to adhere to public health advice “have been essential to our work to reduce the incidence of Covid-19 in the community”.

He closes the letter thanking the parents. “Thank you so much for your continued efforts to keep our schools and our wider communities safe,” he says.