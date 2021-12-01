Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praises ‘UAE will succeed’ in personal letter to nation

Live updates: follow the latest news on United Arab Emirates National Day 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has written a personal letter to the nation.

Writing to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Mohamed said the country had overcome major challenges over the past 50 years, but they may be more difficult ahead.

He said science, technology and artificial intelligence were critical to the UAE’s success, and he encouraged more people to excel in these areas to face a “rapidly changing future”.

Sheikh Mohamed also paid homage to the country’s youth, women and military. He also said that the contributions of the residents had been beneficial to the success of the UAE.

“This year, our beloved nation marks a historic moment,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

“As we complete the first 50 years of our journey and prepare to launch the next 50 years, we face the future with confidence, pride and a shared spirit of unity and determination,” he said.

“We continue to learn from the wisdom of our forefathers and receive strength and inspiration from the courage and sacrifices of our martyrs.”

The letter touched on many topics and stated that the “principles of the 50’s” would guide the country at home and abroad for years to come. He also said more hard work lay ahead.

“The last five decades have presented some challenges that we are overcoming thanks to our determination, courage and unity. The challenges of the next 50 years may be greater and as a people and as a government, we must intensify our efforts to prepare. “and to prepare our young generations for a rapidly changing future.”

Sheikh Mohamed said the country’s youth were critical of the UAE’s future success. He recognized the vital role that women played and encouraged more people to excel in science.

“The people of the UAE are encouraged to join our growing national efforts to excel in science, technology and the fields of artificial intelligence that will be essential to our future and the future of the world.”

Values ​​and traditions

Sheikh Mohamed praised the values ​​and traditions of the country. He said “our common national identity” would lead the UAE, which was already on the path to “sustainable economic growth and development”.

“Our unity remains our single greatest source of strength and we believe that a secure, stable and strong country is best equipped to enjoy continued progress.”

The letter, posted on Sheikh Mohamed’s social networks, came shortly after the UAE marked Remembrance Day, honoring those who gave their lives in the ministry.

“The courageous men and women of the UAE Armed Forces and our security services will continue to protect us as they have done with courage and distinction over the past 50 years and we are grateful for their service and dedication,” he said. ai.

Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, raises the flag at Union House in Dubai on December 2, 1971, to mark the formation of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Al Ittihad

The role of the inhabitants of the United Arab Emirates

More than 200 nationalities call it the home of the UAE and that is where Sheikh Mohamed returned. He said countries could not rely “only on their people” and the nation’s success story was the story of all who had lived here.

“Immigrant residents have been an essential part of our journey and we remain open to anyone who wants to bring their energy, talent and creativity to our shores to help create a brighter future for all.” . “

In conclusion, Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE remains a beacon of goodwill, peace and brotherhood and will work to bring countries and peoples closer together.

“We believe that our future will continue to shine with the grace of God, the determination of our people and our unwavering will to succeed.

“May God bless the United Arab Emirates and its people on this historic occasion and grant us peace, prosperity and continued well-being.”

The letter was signed, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Updated: December 1, 2021, 1:44 p.m.