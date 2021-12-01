International
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praises ‘UAE will succeed’ in personal letter to nation
Live updates: follow the latest news on United Arab Emirates National Day 2021
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has written a personal letter to the nation.
Writing to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Mohamed said the country had overcome major challenges over the past 50 years, but they may be more difficult ahead.
He said science, technology and artificial intelligence were critical to the UAE’s success, and he encouraged more people to excel in these areas to face a “rapidly changing future”.
Sheikh Mohamed also paid homage to the country’s youth, women and military. He also said that the contributions of the residents had been beneficial to the success of the UAE.
“This year, our beloved nation marks a historic moment,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.
“As we complete the first 50 years of our journey and prepare to launch the next 50 years, we face the future with confidence, pride and a shared spirit of unity and determination,” he said.
“We continue to learn from the wisdom of our forefathers and receive strength and inspiration from the courage and sacrifices of our martyrs.”
The letter touched on many topics and stated that the “principles of the 50’s” would guide the country at home and abroad for years to come. He also said more hard work lay ahead.
“The last five decades have presented some challenges that we are overcoming thanks to our determination, courage and unity. The challenges of the next 50 years may be greater and as a people and as a government, we must intensify our efforts to prepare. “and to prepare our young generations for a rapidly changing future.”
Sheikh Mohamed said the country’s youth were critical of the UAE’s future success. He recognized the vital role that women played and encouraged more people to excel in science.
“The people of the UAE are encouraged to join our growing national efforts to excel in science, technology and the fields of artificial intelligence that will be essential to our future and the future of the world.”
Values and traditions
Sheikh Mohamed praised the values and traditions of the country. He said “our common national identity” would lead the UAE, which was already on the path to “sustainable economic growth and development”.
“Our unity remains our single greatest source of strength and we believe that a secure, stable and strong country is best equipped to enjoy continued progress.”
The letter, posted on Sheikh Mohamed’s social networks, came shortly after the UAE marked Remembrance Day, honoring those who gave their lives in the ministry.
“The courageous men and women of the UAE Armed Forces and our security services will continue to protect us as they have done with courage and distinction over the past 50 years and we are grateful for their service and dedication,” he said. ai.
The role of the inhabitants of the United Arab Emirates
More than 200 nationalities call it the home of the UAE and that is where Sheikh Mohamed returned. He said countries could not rely “only on their people” and the nation’s success story was the story of all who had lived here.
“Immigrant residents have been an essential part of our journey and we remain open to anyone who wants to bring their energy, talent and creativity to our shores to help create a brighter future for all.” . “
In conclusion, Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE remains a beacon of goodwill, peace and brotherhood and will work to bring countries and peoples closer together.
“We believe that our future will continue to shine with the grace of God, the determination of our people and our unwavering will to succeed.
“May God bless the United Arab Emirates and its people on this historic occasion and grant us peace, prosperity and continued well-being.”
The letter was signed, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Updated: December 1, 2021, 1:44 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/12/01/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-hails-uaes-will-to-succeed-in-letter-to-nation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]