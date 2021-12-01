Pedestrian guides among pedestrians hit and injured in London, Ont., Collides





Members of Canada Girl Guides were among the injured when a car collided with pedestrians in London, Ont., On Tuesday night, CBC News confirmed. Eight people were taken to hospital, some with critical injuries, when a car passed through a frequented intersection southwest of the city, hitting pedestrians before passing through traffic, jumping a curb and stopping behind a tree. A Girl Guides of Canada spokeswoman confirmed to CBC News that her members were among the pedestrians involved in the clash. “Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will assist the London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation,” the spokesperson said. There is no data on the age of the pedestrians hit. Girl Guides of Canada offers programming for children ages five to 14. Vehicles were also hit The collision occurred around 6:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on Riverside Drive, west of Wonderland Road. At least one person was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest, while others suffered serious injuries, doctors said. Police said several vehicles were also hit. London Police Department spokeswoman Const.Sandasha Bough, who was at the scene Tuesday night, said the driver remained at the scene and there was nothing to indicate the incident was intentional. Witnesses to the crash describe a large vehicle traveling at high speed west on Riverside Drive. Many people reported that the vehicle was turning on the light at the intersection and passing the average in McKillop Park on the south side of the road. “This guy didn’t stop at all,” said Carlos Telero, who was in his vehicle at the intersection. “I do not know what happened. And he was not driving slowly. “And right after this car, a cloud of parts and pieces. I was shaking and I was in shock.” Tire tracks indicated the vehicle passed through traffic on Riverside Drive, before dumping the curb in McKillop Park on the south side of the road. (Kate Dubinski / CBC) Others said they heard the crash and immediately went to the scene, where emergency vehicles were arriving in large numbers. “We were sitting down to dinner, then we heard a crash,” said a man who lives across the street from McKillop Park on Riverside Drive. “It was when we heard some people shouting and then calling 911. And from that moment on, it was almost just the ambulances that showed up for maybe the next 30 or so minutes.” A day after an accident that injured many pedestrians, some signs of the incident remain, including traces of tires. London police reopened Riverside Drive approximately 12 hours after the crash. (Andrew Lupton / CBC)

