Germany’s next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, supports the vaccine mandate





Olaf Scholz, who is set to replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor next week, wants the Covid vaccine to be made mandatory, possibly by the end of February, he said in media interviews on Tuesday. While Mr. Scholz and other ordinary politicians in Germany have long rejected the idea of ​​forcing people to take the blow, he told the tabloid newspaper Bild that the country’s high infection rates guaranteed the measure. You can not look forward to the situation as it is now, he was quoted as saying. If we had a higher vaccination rate, we would have a different situation. Mr Scholz said he would release lawmakers in his coalition from the obligation to vote with their parties when a bill on the issue comes to the German Parliament, allowing them to vote their conscience for a such important issues.

On Tuesday, the country’s highest court ruled that the government had acted in accordance with the Constitution when it ordered blockades and closures of schools earlier this year. The decision that was seen as instrumental in allowing the government to impose more restrictions on public life as it tries to fight a case increase. As Europe faces a sharp rise in coronavirus, Austria last month became the first European nation and the first Western democracy to require Covid vaccinations for all adults. Although recent polls have shown that Germans are approaching the idea of ​​a national vaccine mandate, in a poll in late October, 65 per cent of unvaccinated respondents said they would not get the vaccine under any circumstances. Germany is recording a daily average of nearly 60,000 new reported cases, up 42 percent from two weeks ago, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 300 people a day die from the disease, a 54 percent increase from two weeks ago.

More than 68 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, higher than the European Union average, but lower than some major European countries such as France, Britain and Spain, according to European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. New laws restricting access to public transport and other places for unvaccinated people have attracted more to receive injections last week, nearly 900,000 doses were administered in a single day, the most since July.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mr. Scholz had agreed on Tuesday that under a new national vaccine project, an additional 30 million doses would be administered by Christmas. On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine for younger children will be delivered to European Union customers starting December 13th. The EU drug regulator last week approved a lower-dose vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/01/world/germanys-incoming-chancellor-wants-vaccinations-to-be-mandatory.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos