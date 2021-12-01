Israeli doctor believes he seized Covid Omicron variant in London Coronavirus

A doctor who is one of the first people in the world to be infected with the Omicron variant says he believes he caught the virus when he was in London for a large medical conference attended by more than 1,200 health professionals.

The discovery by Elad Maor will raise fears that the variant may have been in the UK much earlier than previously understood and that other doctors may also have been exposed to it.

In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Maor, a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, described how he returned to Israel on November 23 after a three-day meeting at ExCeL London, a major convention center in Newham, east London. . He started experiencing symptoms within a few days and came out positive on November 27th.

The time from exposure to the onset of symptoms (known as the incubation period) is thought to be up to 14 days, although symptoms usually appear within five days of exposure.

The 45-year-old, father of three and associate professor of cardiology at Tel Aviv University, arrived in London on November 19 and stayed four nights in a hotel in Islington, north London. Maor has so far exhibited mild symptoms of Covid-19, including fever, muscle aches and sore throat.

Delegates at the London conference. Photo: c / o Elad Maor

Speaking to the Guardian from his home in Israel, where he is being isolated, Maor also said he had probably infected a 69-year-old colleague with the virus after returning from London. Since then the colleague has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

While he may not be sure how and when he became infected, Maor, who had received three doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, is convinced it occurred in the UK. I got the Omicron in London, for sure, he said. This is interesting because it was 10 days ago in London very, very early.

The discovery will raise new questions about how early the new variant may have been present in the UK and Europe. Governments around the world are urgently searching for databases of recent cases of Covid infections, checking passengers and deciphering the viral genomes of the new variant as they try to measure how widespread it is and where it comes from.

Records show it circulated before it was officially identified in South Africa last week and has since been discovered in more than a dozen countries. It will take weeks to determine if it is more infectious, more deadly, or if vaccines can be avoided.

Maor said there was nothing but praise for the organizers of the PCR London Valves 2021 conference, who sought proof of vaccination before allowing access to ExCeL London. However, photos of the meeting taken by Maor and reviewed by the Guardian show that not everyone wore masks. The conference was attended by 1250 people in person and another 2400 attended online.

Maor, who traveled to the East London conference using the Docklands tube and light rail every day, noticed similar behavior on public transport. Many of the people in the pipeline did not wear masks, he said. I was actually surprised by this.

Maor undertook a PCR test on 20 November on his second day in the UK and again on 21 November the first day of the medical conference according to travel rules in the UK and Israel. After attending the final day on 23 November, he flew from London via Heathrow Airport at 21:00. Upon arrival in Tel Aviv in the early hours of November 24, he had a third PCR test which also came out negative.

The only reasonable explanation is that I got infected on the last day of the meeting, maybe at the airport, maybe at the meeting, he said. That is why [third] PCR was too early to detect infection. So either the second day of the appointment or the last day of the appointment because there is a delay between the time you get infected and when the PCR is positive.

After being initially tested negative for Covid-19 when he returned to Israel, he returned to work at Sheba Medical Center before showing symptoms and a fourth PRC test said he was positive. Maor has since been told that this is Omicron’s third confirmed case in Israel and the first in the country without a travel link with South Africa.

Maor told the Guardian that it feels strange to be one of the first people in the world to be infected with the Omicron variant. As a doctor I am not used to being under the spotlight.

Although his wife accompanied him to London, neither she nor any of his children experienced any symptoms or tested positive for Covid-19. That is reassuring, I think, he said. I think the transmissibility of this [variant] is not entirely different or extremely different from what I know about Delta.

Maor said he would encourage people to get vaccinated and also get a booster vaccine if they qualify. I can not stress enough the importance of this, he said. Things could have ended much worse for my family and friends, I’m sure my illness could have been worse if not for the vaccine.

Europa Group, which is based in Toulouse and hosted the PCR London Valves 2021 conference at ExCeL London, posted a message on its official conference website confirming that it had learned on November 30 that a delegate had tested positive with Covid after returning. in their place. .

Speaking from France, a Europa Group spokesman told the Guardian: As you can imagine, the health, safety and well-being of anyone who visited PCR London Valves was our number one priority.

All protocols mandated by the UK government were put in place. Anyone entering the convention center had to present a valid health permit and be required to wear a mask. Hydro-alcoholic gels and masks were made available to all participants and baskets were provided for the disposal of used protective equipment.

Israel closed its borders to foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday in a bid to stem the spread of Omicron and reintroduced anti-terrorism phone tracking technology to track the contacts of a handful of people likely to be infected . The UK has added 10 countries to its red travel list.