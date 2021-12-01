Putin and West Spar on NATO military ties with Ukraine





Moscow President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia demanded legal guarantees Wednesday that the NATO alliance would never expand eastward, boosting stocks as the West struggled to respond to Russia’s military rise near Ukraine. Mr Putin, who has increasingly portrayed Ukraine ‘s military partnership with the United States and other NATO countries as an existential threat, said Moscow wanted to start talks with the West to reach an agreement that would blocked the expansion of alliances. What remained unsaid was what Western officials described as a growing threat of military action by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathering near the border with Ukraine, a former Soviet country seeking to join the Western alliance. The threat to our western borders is, indeed, growing, as we have said several times, Mr. Putin said at a ceremony for ambassadors in the Kremlin on Wednesday. In our dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the development of concrete agreements that prohibit any further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of weapons systems there near Russian territory. Mr. Putin’s request is not an initiative for NATO, whose officials say they are committed to allowing each country to choose its own alliances. Foreign ministers from NATO member states gathered in Latvia, a former Soviet republic on the border with Russia, on Wednesday as a signal of the cohesion of alliances and its support for its former Soviet member states.

It is only Ukraine and its 30 NATO allies that decide when Ukraine is ready to join NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary general, told reporters in Riga, the capital of Latvia. Russia has no veto, Russia has no words and Russia has no right to create a sphere of influence by trying to control its neighbors. But Mr Putin appears to be pushing for direct talks with President Biden, who has called for dialogue with the Kremlin and a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, seeking agreements on issues of common interest. Russian officials have said they are preparing for a phone call or videoconference between the two presidents earlier this month and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei V. Lavrov, in Stockholm on Thursday.

“We do not know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade,” Mr Blinken said in Riga. We know he is building the capacity to do so in a short time. In his speech Wednesday, Mr. Putin denied that Russia was threatening Ukraine. Instead, he said, Russia was simply taking the necessary military and technical measures to respond to NATO’s growing activity in and around Ukraine, near the Russian border. A day earlier, he warned that if the missiles were to be deployed in Ukraine that could reach Moscow within minutes, Russia would respond in the same way.

“Just look at how close the North Atlantic military alliance has come to Russia’s borders,” Putin said Wednesday. For us this is more than serious. The United States is providing anti-tank training and weapons to Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s fight against Russian-backed separatists in eastern countries. Six thousand Ukrainian and NATO troops held joint exercises in September. Mr Putin has expressed particular frustration with NATO activity in the Black Sea region, including what he said were approaches up to 12 miles from the Russian border by Western-capable nuclear bombers. NATO is not a threat to anyone, said Stoltenberg, the alliance’s secretary general, dismissing the idea that Russia had reason to worry about those activities. The idea that NATO support for a sovereign nation is a provocation is simply wrong.

U.S. officials say Russia has moved about 90,000 troops near its border with Ukraine in ways that could predict an invasion and has shared information with its allies. Western officials have said they do not believe Mr Putin has made a decision on whether to invade Ukraine and that there is a window to increase restraint and influence his judgment. It is not yet clear what such a prevention would look like, as Ukraine is not a NATO member. But Western officials said Wednesday they were prepared to impose economic sanctions that would be more painful than those that came after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. William J. Burns, the CIA director, conveyed that message to the Kremlin. when he visited Moscow last month, Mr Blinken said. We have made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond decisively, including a series of high-impact economic measures that we have not used in the past, Mr Blinken said. Steven Erlanger contributed to reporting from Vienna.

