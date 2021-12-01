WHO members agree to start talks on a global pandemic treaty.





Member states of the World Health Organization on Wednesday took the first step towards what many governments hope will be a legally binding treaty aimed at strengthening global protection against pandemics. A rare special session of the WHO governing body agreed to set up an intergovernmental negotiating body to meet no later than March to begin negotiating an international agreement aimed at ensuring a more coherent and equitable response to pandemics. upcoming. But the United States and other countries have pushed for a weaker mechanism that would not hold legal obligations for member states. The General Director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a strong advocate of a legally binding treaty, hailed the decision as historic, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well. -the existence of all people. The decision marked only the beginning of what promises to be tough negotiations to reach consensus among the 194 WHO member countries. The agreement requires negotiators to deliver the outcome of their discussions in May 2024.

The European Union and Britain have been pushing for months for an ambitious treaty or convention that has legal force. The discovery of the Omicron variant, which has sparked a new wave of travel rules and border closures, targeting mainly South African countries where the variant was first identified, has renewed criticism that countries around the world are acting in a way patchy and discriminatory. There is no better response to the emergence of the Omicron variant than this unification of the international community after trying to strengthen the legal framework that underpins our collective response to pandemics, said Simon Manley, the British ambassador to Geneva, on Twitter. The United States described the initiative in a statement as an important step, but, with the support of Brazil and other countries, refused to commit to anything legally binding and kept open the possibility of a weaker instrument. The international agreement aims to avoid any repetition of the fragmented and fragmented steps by the nations that Dr. Tedros has said they weaken the global response to Covid-19. Proponents of a treaty want commitments to share data, virus samples and technology, and to ensure a fair distribution of vaccines. These issues raise politically sensitive issues of national sovereignty over access to blast sites and possible investigations into the origins of disease, a source of tension between Western governments and China, which has resisted calls for an independent investigation into Covid-‘s emergence. 19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020.

China said this week that it agreed in principle with the ideas of further strengthening compliance, funding, sharing and information management. But Beijing has been wary of a new treaty and warned against politicization, stigmatization and instrumentalization.

