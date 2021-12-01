The EU reveals the € 300 billion answer for China Belt and Roads





The flags of the European Union are flown outside the headquarters of the European Commission, where the Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS / Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($ 340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to the China Initiative. Belt and Road. The scheme, called the Global Gateway, aims to strengthen Europe’s supply chains, boost trade with the EU and help fight climate change by focusing on the digitalisation, health, climate and energy and transport sectors, as well as education and research. China launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to increase trade links with the rest of the world and has spent heavily on infrastructure development in dozens of countries around the world. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register But EU officials say the funding provided by Beijing is often unfavorable, non-transparent and makes some of the poorest countries, especially in Africa, dependent on China through debt. Unlike China, the EU would ensure that local communities benefit from infrastructure projects under the Global Gateway and would also bring with it the private sector, for which EU involvement meant investment was less risky, he said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Indeed, countries … need better and different offers (for the China initiative),” von der Leyen told a news conference, revealing the EU scheme, which she called ” a real alternative “. EU money, in the form of grants, loans and guarantees, will come from bloc institutions, governments, as well as EU financial institutions and national development banks. It will be offered “on fair and favorable terms” to not leave third country governments with a debt problem, the commission said. EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen told a news conference that the amount of money the EU is spending on development aid was similar to that of China. “If I look at the statistics, between 2013 and 2018 Europe was the largest provider of development assistance in the world and our development assistance, which is just grants, for the years 2013-2018, is very close to the projects of the initiative reported for a belt and a road. offered by China “, she said. “We are very much on the same level, but our modalities have been different. We have given grants and China has given loans,” she said. The EU plan will focus on physical infrastructure, such as fiber-optic cables, clean transport corridors and clean power transmission lines to strengthen digital, transport and energy networks, the commission said. He said that by helping other countries, the EU would also promote its own interests and strengthen its supply chains, the vulnerability of which became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. (1 $ = 0.8824 euro) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Jan Strupczewski Edited by John Chalmers, William Maclean and Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

