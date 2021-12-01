Global Gateway: EU $ 340 billion response to China Belt and Road initiative.





The goal of the EU program called Global Gateway is to help support the global recovery by mobilizing investment in digital, clean energy and transport networks, and by promoting health, education and research systems worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries were already facing a $ 2.7 trillion infrastructure investment gap before the pandemic, according to World Bank estimates.

“With Global Gateway we want to build strong and lasting, non-dependent, links between Europe and the world and build a new future for young people,” Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, said in a statement Wednesday. .

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan offered a “real alternative” to China’s global infrastructure program, which has been accused of burdening some heavily indebted countries since its inception in 2013.

Von der Leyen said countries “need better and different offers” funding and that the EU plan to invest over the next six years will not create “volatile debt levels” in partner countries.

“They know we are transparent, they know this is accompanied by good governance,” von der Leyen said. Council on Foreign Relations, an American institute. In recent years, China has shed billions in building roads, railways and ports around the world to establish new trade and diplomatic links. As of March 2021, 139 countries had signed up to the Beijing initiative, which accounts for 40% of global GDP, according toCouncil on Foreign Relations, an American institute. The European Alternative to China Belt and Road will be funded by a mix of € 18 billion ($ 20 billion) in grants and € 280 billion ($ 317 billion) in investments from member states, their development banks, the private sector and financial institutions. of the EU. including the European Investment Bank, the European Commission said in a statement. The commission also said it was considering setting up a new credit facility for European companies selling in markets outside the EU, which would help them compete with businesses that receive hefty government subsidies. Here’s how the plan breaks down. digitization The European Union will invest in fiber-optic cables between countries, satellite communications and cloud infrastructure to better facilitate global cooperation, data exchange and AI development. It will provide an additional 15m euros ($ 17 million) in a program that aims to extend work at an altitude of 35,000 km (22,000 miles)–speed fiber optic network in the rest of Latin America. Clean energy The bloc plans to integrate its energy systems, switch to renewable sources and partner with other countries to boost renewable hydrogen production. It will also work to eliminate barriers to international hydrogen trade. It has pledged 2.4 billion euros ($ 2.7 billion) in grants to sub-Saharan Africa and 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) to North Africa to increase renewable energy production and energy efficiency. Transportation Perhaps in the most direct challenge to China’s initiative, the European Union will also invest in rail transport infrastructure, roads, ports, airports and border crossings to help develop countries and diversify their supply chains. He said he would provide an additional 4.6 billion euros ($ 5.2 billion) towards sustainable transport links, including the creation of a trans-Mediterranean network linking North African countries to the bloc. health In response to the pandemic, the new EU plan aims to help countries develop local vaccine production capacity and diversify their pharmaceutical supply chains. He did not offer specific funding targets, but set Africa as a priority and said he would work with the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Education and research The European Union wants to further invest in education globally, including expanding online learning. Through talent partnerships, it will provide a path for young professionals to move to Europe for work or training and inject an additional € 400 million ($ 453 million) into its Erasmus + exchange sign-up program. .

