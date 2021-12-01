International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
- Quebec reported 1,196 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 449,367 confirmed cases and 11,581 people have died.
- There are 239 people in hospital (an increase of 12), including 52 in intensive care (increase by one).
- The province has administered 13,638,420 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 23,009 doses in the last 24 hours.
- Eighty-five percent of the eligible population in the province (age five and older) has received one dose of the vaccine and 81 percent have received two doses.
Note: The vaccination rate in Quebec has been adjusted to include children aged five to 11, causing the overall rate to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.
The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.
On Wednesday, the province recorded 1,196 new coronavirus infections, the highest overnight total in Quebec since April 22nd.
Health Minister Christian Dub cited the increase as he questioned reporters about recent comments by Prime Minister Franois Legault about the holiday rallies.
The Prime Minister said he hopes the limits of internal meetings can be increased from 10 to 20 or 25 in time for the holidays.
Although he made his comments saying he would wait to see what public health authorities recommend, Legault has been criticized by members of the opposition party, who say his statements will confuse Quebecers and make them more difficult for people to abide by the rules.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Dubsaid was expressing what most Quebecers are thinking, but he insisted that the government’s main focus is to try to limit the spread of the virus, not holiday gatherings.
“I want us to go to Christmas, as low as possible on our occasions,” Dub said. He also noted that hundreds of thousands of Quebeccers qualified for vaccines have not yet received their vaccines, even if the province’s vaccination rate remains high.
“We are not talking about children from 5 to 11 years old or children from zero to five years old. There are 650,000 Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated and we are in the beginning of a new variant, and we are in the beginning of winter,” Dub said. .
Earlier this week, Dub urged Quebecers to seriously reconsider any plans to travel this holiday season, in light of the omicron COVID-19 variant.
The province’s first known case of the new type was confirmed Monday.
FRIEND | Federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos for banning travelers from certain places
Quebec provides accelerated on-the-job health care training
During the press conference on Wednesday, Dubit was joined by the provincial education minister, Jean-Franois Roberge.
Ministers unveiled a plan to recruit more licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and administrative assistants into the health care system to ease the burden on nurses.
Next month, the province will launch two accelerated school programs.
The province is seeking to train 2,000 LPNs. That program will be taught for 14 months, for a total of about 1,800 teaching hours, with the goal of having trainees ready to work by March 2023. Each student will have access to a $ 20,000 scholarship.
For administrative assistants, the program will be taught for more than two months, which means 240 hours of teaching hours.
The province wants to recruit 3,500 students for that program and will offer $ 4,000 scholarships for each. The province hopes to have them ready to work by next summer.
In total, scholarships for both programs represent a $ 62 million investment for the province.
In September, the province began offering bonuses of up to $ 18,000 to attract more nurses to the public health system and make up for staff shortages that have worsened during the pandemic.
7 in isolation on omicron fear in eastern cities
Director of Public Health of Eastern Cities Dr. Alain Poirieris warns residents to avoid large gatherings in response to the theomicron variant of COVID-19 and cases of surgery in the region.
The local health authority says seven residents are currently in solitary confinement after recently traveling to one of the South African countries considered a danger to the omicron variant and tests are being carried out to see if they have contracted it.
In the last three days, 425 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region. Sherbrooke was particularly affected, with 143 new cases confirmed.
“In five weeks we have gone from 35 cases on average and last week we reached 125 cases on average,” said Dr. Poirier. Hospitalizations in the region have also increased, mainly in intensive care.
Dr. Poirier says public health is now trying to meet the demand for examination and is therefore urging the public to work together to reduce the spread.
“We really need to contain the virus. It is in the hands of all of us, through isolation if we have traveled and vaccinated,” he said.
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
