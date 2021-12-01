New EU measures to restrict asylum rights at the Belarusian border

At least 12 people have died during the forest crisis on the Polish side of the border, but aid groups say the number could be higher as authorities have restricted access by human rights organizations and journalists to border areas.

More than 1,800 people have been repatriated to Iraq from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, according to Iraqi and European officials.

Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, acknowledged on Wednesday that the crisis at the EU border had diminished and that the influx of instrumentalized migrants had stopped, raising questions about how far the European Union was prepared to go in accepting tougher. lines taken from countries bordering Belarus.

According to Mrs. Johansson, 8,000 immigrants who came through Belarus are now in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and 10,000 went to Germany through this route.

Under the new proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland could extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks from currently three to 10 days. Application processing time can also be extended to four months, after which migrants are either granted asylum or returned to their countries of origin.

“Lukashenko has tried to sell free access to the EU and this can never be accepted by us,” Johansson said as she announced the new measures.

Immigration experts say the new measures could have troubling consequences for asylum rights within the bloc and that the number of migrants in the thousands, while the European Union has a population of 450 million, does not justify it.