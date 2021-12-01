International
New EU measures to restrict asylum rights at the Belarusian border
BRUSSELS The European Union on Wednesday proposed new measures that would allow Poland and other member states on the border with Belarus to suspend some protections for asylum seekers, raising concerns that they could undermine migrants’ ability to seek refuge in the bloc.
The proposal from the European Commission, the executive arm of the blocs, will extend the period that Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will be able to detain asylum seekers while their applications are being processed. Aid groups said changing the rules would leave asylum seekers in a precarious situation and in increasingly precarious and cold conditions.
EU members on the border with Belarus, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have taken a tough stance against migrants trying to enter Europe through their countries from Belarus. The proposal announced Wednesday appeared to be an omission for them and a potential hurdle for asylum seekers.
The commission said the measures would be temporary and aimed at addressing the emergency situation in Belarus by giving member states flexibility in handling asylum applications.
The commission’s vice president, Margaritis Schinas, told a news conference Wednesday about the fire.
For months, EU officials have accused Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, of orchestrating a hybrid war by releasing Belarusian visa rules for migrants, most of them Iraqis, and later helping them reach EU border.
Escalating tensions turned into a crisis last month after thousands were stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus, which also became the scene of ugly clashes between migrants and border guards.
At least 12 people have died during the forest crisis on the Polish side of the border, but aid groups say the number could be higher as authorities have restricted access by human rights organizations and journalists to border areas.
Read more about the Belarus-Poland border crisis
More than 1,800 people have been repatriated to Iraq from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, according to Iraqi and European officials.
Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, acknowledged on Wednesday that the crisis at the EU border had diminished and that the influx of instrumentalized migrants had stopped, raising questions about how far the European Union was prepared to go in accepting tougher. lines taken from countries bordering Belarus.
According to Mrs. Johansson, 8,000 immigrants who came through Belarus are now in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and 10,000 went to Germany through this route.
Under the new proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland could extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks from currently three to 10 days. Application processing time can also be extended to four months, after which migrants are either granted asylum or returned to their countries of origin.
“Lukashenko has tried to sell free access to the EU and this can never be accepted by us,” Johansson said as she announced the new measures.
Immigration experts say the new measures could have troubling consequences for asylum rights within the bloc and that the number of migrants in the thousands, while the European Union has a population of 450 million, does not justify it.
Silvia Carta, a policy analyst focusing on migration at the Brussels-based European Policy Center, said similar measures adopted elsewhere in the past had devastating consequences. Delays in registering and processing asylum applications in the Greek islands, for example, had only resulted in longer periods of detention, fundamental rights violations and additional burdens for both asylum seekers and local authorities, she said.
The new measures have yet to be approved by the Council of the European Union, the body that unites the blocs of 27 ministers. Once approved, the measures will remain in force for six months, but may be extended.
The proposal comes after Poland and other member states faced criticism from human rights organizations for restricting entry to the border and for arbitrarily denying migrants the right to apply for asylum.
Under EU and international law, anyone seeking asylum at the borders of the European Union can apply to a member state. However, Polish border guards have pushed migrants, including by force and using water cannons and tear gas, and in Lithuania, immigration authorities have closed their borders to most of them.
In October, Poland passed legislation legalizing the return procedure, which is against European and international law. The European Commission has said it has many questions about Polish law and is analyzing it in detail, but on Wednesday officials declined to comment on the issue.
Camino Mortera-Martnez, a senior fellow at the Center for European Reform, said the new measures constituted a stamp on the behavior of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Especially Poland, which has broken all possible asylum laws, said Ms. Mortera-Martnez.
A Polish official said authorities would study the proposal, but said he was not handling the border situation properly. About 3,000 migrants are on the Belarusian side of the border near Poland, the official said.
The number of migrants arriving in Belarus has dropped, but aid groups say there are still many stranded on both sides of the border. Activists on the ground report that the humanitarian crisis has worsened in recent days, with snowfall and colder weather.
The Granica Group, a coalition of non-governmental organizations working on the border in Poland, said in a report published Wednesday that most people who managed to cross the Polish border were pushed back towards the border line by force.
The migrants, the group added, have been staying in the forest for weeks, without shelter from the rain and cold, and without access to food, clean water and medical assistance due to the actions of the authorities in Poland and Belarus.
They are dying silently in those forests, said Anna Alboth, a member of the group.
