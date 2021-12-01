Covid-19 variants may not evolve to be less dangerous, says Neil Ferguson | Coronavirus

People should not assume that Covid will evolve to become an easier disease, a senior scientist has warned, adding that the threat posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant will not be clear until the end of December. .

Prof. Neil Ferguson, head of the outbreak analysis and modeling group at Imperial College London, told lawmakers Wednesday that while evolution would push Covid to spread more easily, the virus might not become less dangerous.

Most of the transmission has already occurred by the time people are hospitalized, Ferguson told the Commons science and technology committee. The virus takes care to reproduce very quickly inside the respiratory tract and out into the environment. If this happens to kill someone 10 days later, the virus really does not interest them.

His comments came minutes after the New Virus and Respiratory Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) revealed that experts had urged UK ministers last week to take early and strong action to limit the transmission of the Omicron variant.

The scientists noted that solid data were not yet available, but early analysis of the variant gave quite disturbing signals that they would recommend early and robust actions to prevent further introduction and transmission.

First discovered in South Africa and named the Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), variant B.1.1.529 has prompted the government to reintroduce mandatory masking in stores and public transport and increase it dramatically rhythm of booster vaccine. program.

Ministers have also introduced stricter isolation policies for those in contact with Omicron positive cases and have placed South Africa and a range of other countries on the red travel list.

The minutes of the Nervtag meeting, published on Wednesday, said it remained unclear how serious the health effects of the variant could be, but said a massive wave of infections could defeat the NHS. The group said preparations need to be made to update vaccines and antibody treatments.

Although data on disease severity related to B.1.1.529 are not yet available, a large wave of infections will be accompanied by a wave of severe cases and the subgroup cannot rule out that this may be sufficient to defeat NHS capacity, the minutes say. .

Separately, minutes from a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) reported by the Nervtag suggested that experts had called on the government to introduce pre-departure testing for travelers returning to the UK. The BBC reported that the minutes of a meeting held on Monday revealed scientists who said such a test that Labor had requested could be valuable.

Ferguson told lawmakers that while some viruses became less dangerous over time, this was not always the case. Two of the most prominent variants of Covid-19, the Alpha and Delta variants, had each caused more serious illness than their predecessors, he said.

He said: “It’s too early to say whether the Omicron will be more or less heavy than previous variants, but what we have seen so far is that Alpha has been heavier than the previous strain, a bit in terms of results. severe counterbalanced by the fact that we have treatments and Delta was again more severe.

The tendency we have seen so far is towards greater severity, not lesser, thankfully opposed by better treatments which means that people have a much better chance of surviving with severe Covid today than in beginning of the pandemic.

Viruses change all the time as they multiply in infected bodies. Most mutations have a detrimental or neutral effect on the virus, but some can improve its ability to spread. This can happen if a variant binds better to human cells, or multiplies faster within cells, or makes humans more contagious.

In a population with high immunity like the UK, a variant may gain the advantage if its mutations make it harder for the immune system to attack.

Mutations in the Omicron variant are expected to make it more transmissible and more difficult to recognize by antibodies. Concerns have sparked an urgent global effort to understand how well vaccines and immunity protect against post-infection variant. The first results are expected in the next week or two, but Ferguson said it would take more to better understand the threat posed by Omicron.

When the Alpha and Delta variants appeared, it took several weeks for epidemiologists to gather enough data to determine how transmissible they were and the extent of each immune evasion.

Ferguson said it would probably take three to four weeks to get an indication of vaccine transmission and effectiveness in the real world. We must have patience. It is likely to be at the end of this month, when we have a clearer picture.