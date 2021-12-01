Nation message: Seven leaders, seven letters, one future – News





Rulers reflect on the last 50 years and share their vision for the next five decades Published: Wednesday 1 December 2021, time 20:34 As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, UAE leaders have issued letters to the nation a day before the official celebration in Hatta, Dubai. Leaders addressed the nation in their letters, reflecting on the past 50 years and sharing their vision for the next five decades. The letters to the Nation mark a milestone for the UAE following the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of declaring 2021 as the 50th Year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the nations in 1971. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, said: The journey of 50 years has begun immediately and everyone can participate in building the future that we all we ask. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, said the country’s unity is his greatest strength. He said: The UAE will continue its mission to convey the message of goodwill and peace to the people of the world and stand in solidarity with them to promote sustainable development for all. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said: For the last 50 years, our determination has been extraordinary, our high spirit and our strong will. Our goals have been clear with a sharp vision: to advance society at all levels. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuami, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ayman, said: Today, 50 years since the proclamation of the Union, we continue our journey – an extremely impressive journey and deeply rooted in humanity. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, member of the Supreme Council and ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said: “Our preparations to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates are part of our comprehensive development strategy for the next 50 years. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said: Fifty years the world measures this period by several years, but we measure it by the countless achievements of our new nation. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, said: The UAE is moving towards perfection, the future is ours. With the high spirit of our people, a vision that knows no bounds and an unwavering sense of determination, we are confident of overcoming all obstacles and marching confidently towards a brighter future. You can read the full version of the rulers’ letters here: Citizens and residents of the UAE are encouraged to read the Letters to the Nation, available in full at www.UAEYearOf.ae, and to respond by writing letters to themselves about the future, envisioning the future of the UAE. Earlier this month, the UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced that the official ceremony to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day on December 2 will take place in Hatta, Dubai. READ ALSO: People across the UAE will be able to watch the show live on December 2 at 5:30 pm on the official UAE National Day website and on all local TV channels. The spectacular theatrical performance will take viewers on a journey through the history of the country and is open to the public, from 4 to 12 December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/year-of-the-50th/message-to-the-nation-seven-leaders-seven-letters-one-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos