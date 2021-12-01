Antony Blinken warns Russia of ‘serious consequences’ if it invades Ukraine ahead of Lavrov meeting





“We do not know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine,” Blinken said in comments at the end of a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance in Latvia. “We know he’s building the capacity to do so in the short term, if he so decides. So despite the uncertainty about the purpose and timing, we need to prepare for all the cases as we work to ensure that Russia change course. ”

Blinken spoke just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech that the “threat” on Russia’s western border was growing. In his words, Blinken noted that the world has already seen Moscow significantly increase troops along the border and place misinformation to suggest that Ukraine is the aggressor.

“We saw this playbook before in 2014 when Russia last invaded Ukraine, then as now they have significantly increased their fighting forces near the border,” Blinken said. “Then as now, they intensified the misinformation that Ukraine is the aggressor for justified pre-planned military actions.”

The top US diplomat warned again that such an action would face “serious consequences”.

“We have made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond decisively, including a series of high-impact economic measures that we have not used in the past,” he said, adding that the NATO alliance is also “prepared to impose heavy costs on further Russian aggression in Ukraine” and “prepared to strengthen its defenses on the eastern flank”. Asked if the US was considering going so far as to cut Russia off from the global financial system, Blinken declined to elaborate, but said the US and allies would make sure Moscow knew. “I will not explain today, the specifics, maybe in time, we will share them with Moscow so that they fully understand what is at stake, what the consequences will be if they carry out further aggression against Ukraine,” he said. said Blinken. . “And at the same time, we will work with all the details with our partners and allies.” ‘A bad joke’ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto that the alliance has “a wide range of options: economic sanctions, financial sanctions, political restrictions”. Blinken’s remarks, the strongest on the issue to date, come as he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm, according to a State Department official. Blinken will also meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Ministerial Council, the official said. Blinken and Stoltenberg spoke just hours after Putin announced he would seek talks with NATO to secure assurances that the alliance would not expand eastward into Ukraine or deploy weapons near Russia’s borders. The day before, Putin said NATO military expansion near Russia’s borders and any deployment of missile systems in Ukraine would cross a “red line.” Asked about Putin’s comments, Blinken said they would be “a bad joke if things were not so serious.” Referring to NATO, Blinken said: “As a defense alliance, we are not a threat to Russia. We have no aggressive intentions towards Russia. Every step we take is designed to ensure that we have defense and defense in place. “measures to protect alliance members, as well as to help our partners meet their defense needs so that they can be properly protected from aggression,” Blinken said. “This is the purpose of the Alliance.” “The idea that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia, or that NATO represents a threat to Russia, is deeply flawed and misguided,” Blinken added. Stoltenberg noted for CNN that after the first time Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO increased its defenses “with ready combat groups in the eastern part of the alliance, in the Baltic states, in Latvia … but also in the Black Sea region. “. Asked if he was saying that military options would be on the table if Russia invaded Ukraine, Stoltenberg clarified that Ukraine is not a member of NATO and therefore does not have the same security guarantees as NATO members, who have a commitment to come to terms with each other. defense if a member is attacked. But Stoltenberg left on the table the possibility of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, saying that Russia has no right to tell Ukraine that it can not pursue NATO membership. “Ukraine will become a member of NATO when the 30 allies agree that Ukraine will meet NATO standards,” Stoltenberg said. But this is to deploy 30 allies, not for Russia. Blinken stressed the fluency of the situation in his words after the NATO meeting. “Prepare for all occasions” Referring to Russia’s attempts to describe Ukraine as aggressive in order to justify military action, Blinken noted that “we have seen that tactic again in just the last 24 hours. And in recent weeks, we have also noticed a massive blow – more than tenfold – to social media activity pushing anti-Ukrainian propaganda closer to its final levels at the top of the Russian occupation of Ukraine in 2014. ” “Despite uncertainty about goals and timing, we need to prepare for all the unforeseen situations as we work to ensure that Russia changes course,” Blinken said. “The United States has engaged intensively with allies and partners on this issue, and directly with President Putin.” Blinken noted that CIA Director Bill Burns had traveled to Moscow on the instructions of President Joe Biden to convey to the Russian leadership “our concerns, our commitment to a diplomatic process and the dire consequences if Russia pursues the path of confrontation and military action “. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Michael Conte, Anna Chernova, Zahra Ullah, Chandelis Duster, Radina Gigova and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.

