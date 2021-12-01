Police are investigating the overnight shooting at Tulsa International Airport





Tulsa police are investigating after a man clashed with airport police at Tulsa International Airport. According to police, the shooting happened around midnight on Tuesday. Officers say it all started after a woman and her brother were about to leave the airport after their flight from Houston. Her wife and husband had argued and he had threatened to kill her when she returned to Tulsa, police say. The woman informed the airport police about the situation and they decided to accompany her and her brother in her car. Police say that while they were going to the garage, the man appeared and started shooting. Airport police chased the man into the garage and a gunfight broke out between the airport police and the husband. According to officers, one of the airport police officers was shot in the vest, but is expected to recover from his injuries. Officers say the husband was also shot in the leg, but he is expected to recover. Police say he will be arrested after leaving the hospital. Police say the victim’s cars were also hit during the gunfight. Police say the killer had three guns on him when he started shooting at the woman and her brother as they were walking towards the parking garage. According to officials, 11 people were involved at the scene. Two were shot, many people were on the line of fire and at least two people were hit with plastic pieces breaking a bus that was hit with firearms. TPD says hearing this kind of call is something they never want to have. “To me, when he comes out as an active shooter, it ‘s probably one of our highest priority calls,” Captain Jarrod Hart told Tulsa Police. “In fact being at the airport with as many innocent civilians walking around moving troops whenever there are gunshots is definitely going to be a big incident because of the potential for lives here.” Both the woman and her brother are now talking to investigators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newson6.com/story/61a76c06570b490c1c8128c0/police-investigate-overnight-shooting-at-tulsa-international-airport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos