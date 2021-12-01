WHO members agree to start drafting global pandemic convention | News of the coronavirus pandemic





WHO member states adopt resolution to begin drafting a global agreement on how to prevent and treat the future pandemic.

The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) have agreed to begin drafting a global agreement to prevent and address the next global pandemic. The countries adopted a resolution Wednesday at a special meeting in Geneva, launching the process that is expected to result in a new agreement on pandemics. The three-day meeting of the World Health Assembly, the WHO decision-making body, made up of all 194 member countries, was an unprecedented special session on how to tackle the coming pandemic. The decision was welcomed by the head of the UN health agency, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who hailed the move as historic. The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the many shortcomings in the global system to protect people from pandemics: the most vulnerable people left without vaccines; health workers without the necessary equipment to perform their life-saving work; and the first approaches I hinder the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat, Tedros said. But at the same time, we have seen inspiring demonstrations of scientific and political cooperation, from the rapid development of vaccines to the current commitment of countries to negotiate a global agreement that will help keep future generations safer from impacts. of the pandemic, he added. Meanwhile, countries must continue to comply with the WHO International Health Regulations 2005, Tedros said. The decision, entitled World Together, was adopted by consensus in the special assembly, receiving applause at the end of a three-day meeting. The text before us is the product of wide-ranging discussions, sincere exchanges and compromises, said Australian Ambassador Sally Mansfield, who co-chaired the working group. The European Union (EU) had pushed for a deal on a legally binding international treaty, along with about 70 countries, but Brazil, India and the United States were among those reluctant to commit to a treaty, the Reuters news agency reported. quoting diplomats. We call for an ambitious process in the development of this treaty, let us show all our multifaceted commitment and commitment towards a binding instrument, said in a statement Ambassador Lotte Knudsen, head of the EU delegation to the United Nations in Geneva. The United States welcomed the decision in a statement: This important step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more accountable. Such an agreement to strengthen pandemic measures is expected to be ready in May 2024, covering issues ranging from data exchange and evolving virus genome sequence to the equitable distribution of vaccines and research-derived drugs.

