US expected to require stricter testing protocols for international travelers | news from the US





Amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Biden administration aims to tighten testing requirements for international travelers coming to the US, including vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in a statement on Tuesday that officials are working on a plan that would require international travelers to be tested for Covid-19 within a day before their flight to the US. Currently, fully vaccinated travelers can test for Covid-19 up to three days before their trip. The CDC is working to modify the current Global Travel Test Order as we learn more about the Omicron variant; A revised order would shorten the time required for testing required for all international air passengers to one day before departure for the United States, the agency said. Details for the updated test request are still in the works. The new test protocols will be finalized before Thursday, when Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the U.S. plan to control the spread of Covid-19 during the winter months, according to a senior official who added that current details may still vary. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the change scenario, said additional options being considered included post-trip testing and even a possible self-quarantine requirement. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday: The CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-flight testing closer to flight time and considerations about additional post-arrival and self-testing -Quarantines. Currently, the CDC recommends post-arrival testing three to five days after landing in the U.S. from abroad and for unvaccinated travelers to self-quarantine, but both actions are voluntary with participation believed to be low. The changes in international travel requirements come just weeks after the US reopened its borders to more international travelers on non-essential travel, on November 8, especially to neighbors Canada and Mexico. With the Omicron cases now confirmed in North America, the U.S. president has worked to alleviate the concern, saying in his remarks Thursday: I will lay out a detailed strategy outlining how Covid would be fought this winter. not with closures or blockages, but with more prevalent vaccines, boosters, tests and more. When reporters asked if he would consult with other world leaders before making changes to travel requirements, which his predecessor did not, Biden said: Unlike Trump, I do not shock our allies.

