Business News Stock Market and Stock Market News Finance news

In the past, the Hindu IndusInd Bank group entity has partnered with many life insurance players to sell the latter insurance policies through lender branches. ADIA is no stranger to this sector and in recent years, major Gulf investors have been an anchor investor in the IPOs of ICICI Lombard, SBI Life Insurance, PolicyBazaar and most recently Star Health Insurance.

Hindu-ADIA consortium in talks to buy AXA shares in JV life insurance with Bharti


