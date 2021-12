Lalibela: Ethiopian government says it has reclaimed UN World Heritage site

“The historic city of Lalibela has been liberated and cleared of TPLF occupation,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said in a Twitter post.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda could not be contacted immediately for comment.

Lalibela is home to ancient rock-cut churches and a shrine to millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

Earlier in the day, Abiy’s office said government troops backed by regional forces had retaken territory from Tigrayan rebel fighters. The gains reported in Amhara follow news over the weekend that government troops had retaken the town of Chifra in the Afar region after Abiy left the capital Addis Ababa to direct fighting from the front lines. Army gains in Afar and Amhara would be a blow to Tigrayan forces, who had threatened to either advance further south through the Amhara and march on the capital, or head east and threaten a road connecting Ethiopia. without access to the main port of the region. of one-year conflict between the federal government and the leadership of the northern Tigray region has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions to flee their homes and left more than 9 million people dependent on food aid. Abiy’s office said Ethiopian soldiers now control the town of Shewa Robit, 220 km (136 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa, and eight other towns and villages. He said that the areas Mezezo, Molale, Rasa were liberated by TPLF forces. TPLF spokesman Getachew was not available for comment on those allegations. A resident in the village of Gragne Amba, 25km (15 miles) southwest of Lalibela, said Tigrayan forces had left him on Tuesday. “I thought they were joking and the TPLF fighters said, ‘A lot of Abiy soldiers are coming,'” she told Reuters. “This morning we saw the Amhara special forces. They told us they were here for us and tried to comfort us.” She said Amhara forces had left in the direction of Lalibela on Wednesday morning and residents coming from that direction said Tigrayan forces had also left there. Reuters spoke to two people who originally lived in Lalibela and fled the fighting. They said relatives had called and said Tigrayan forces had left the city. The telephone network in the city was damaged, they said, but relatives were able to go to an area near the airport that had a mobile handset. Reuters was unable to contact anyone in Lalibela to independently confirm those accounts. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said he was awaiting information from the military.

