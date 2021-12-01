Japan suspends new flight bookings with Omicron proliferation

TOKYO – Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, urging international airlines to stop making new bookings for all flights arriving in the country by the end of December in a further tightening. of already strict border controls.

The Ministry of Transport said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant. The movement of the world’s third largest economy, together with its recent return to the ban on foreign visitors, is among the strictest everywhere and more in line with China’s closed neighbor than with some other democracies in region. It comes as scientists work diligently to determine how threatening omicron is.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights can be canceled if there are not enough passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia, and its great economic importance means that its actions could have a wider impact. Transit flights will not be affected.

The decision comes after Japan confirmed a second case of the omicron variant in a person who arrived from Peru, a day after reporting the first case to a Namibian diplomat.

It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, if it makes people more seriously ill, and if it could block the vaccine.

The United States is moving toward strengthening testing requirements for international immigrants, including vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The exact testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden scheduled for Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that it was working to require all U.S. air passengers to be tested for COVID-19 within one day before boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated can submit a test done within three days of boarding.

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban lasts in advance until the end of the year. The government is also demanding that Japanese citizens arriving in the country be quarantined for up to 14 days.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on early evidence, saying it could lead to increases with serious consequences.

Recent findings indicate that the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm.

The Dutch Institute of Health RIVM found that patient samples dating from 19 and 23 November were found to contain the variant. On November 24, South African authorities reported to the World Health Organization the existence of a highly mutated virus.

This shows that omicron had a bigger start in the Netherlands than previously believed.

The finding illustrates the difficulty in keeping the virus in an era of air travel and economic globalization. And it left the world once again battered between hopes of returning to normalcy and fears that the worst has not yet come.

The pandemic has consistently shown that the virus travels fast because of our globalized and interconnected world, said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. Until the promotion of vaccination reaches every country, they would be in this situation again and again.

Brazil, which has recorded a staggering total of more than 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, reported finding the variant on two returning passengers from South Africa, the first known cases of omicron in Latin America. The passengers were tested on November 25, authorities said.

France recorded its first case, in the remote island territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Authorities said the patient was a man who had returned to Reunion from South Africa and Mozambique on November 20th.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said that much more will be known about omicron in the coming weeks and we will have a much better picture of the challenge that awaits us.

Meanwhile, a WHO official warned that given the growing number of omicron cases in South Africa and neighboring Botswana, parts of South Africa could soon see an increase in infections.

There is a possibility that a serious doubling or tripling of cases would really be seen as we walk along or with the development of the week, said Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a WHO regional virologist.

Cases began to rise rapidly in mid-November in South Africa, which is now seeing nearly 3,000 new infections confirmed daily.

Other confirmed cases include Britain, 11 European Union countries, Australia, Canada and Israel. U.S. disease trackers said omicron could already be in the United States, too, and will probably be discovered soon.

I’m looking forward to it every day now, said Scott Becker of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. We expect it to be here.

While the variant was first identified by South African researchers, it is unclear where and when it originated, information that could help shed light on how quickly it spreads.

The announcement by the Dutch on Tuesday could shape that timeline.

Earlier, the Netherlands said it found the variant among passengers arriving from South Africa on Friday, the same day that the Dutch and other EU members began imposing flight bans and other restrictions on South Africa. But newly identified cases precede this.

NOS, the Dutch public broadcaster, said one of the two omicron samples came from a person who had been to South Africa.

Many health officials have tried to allay fears, insisting that vaccines remain the best protection and that the world should redouble its efforts to get vaccines in every part of the globe.

After COVID-19 led to a one-year postponement of the Summer Games, Olympic organizers began to worry about the February Winter Games in Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Omicron would certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention and control.

World markets saw every medical news, whether disturbing or soothing. Stocks fell on Wall Street amid fears of the virus, as well as concerns about the Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to support markets.

Some analysts think a serious economic downturn will probably be avoided because many people have been vaccinated. But they also feel that a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, particularly in tourism, has been dramatically delayed.

Japan on Wednesday began offering coronavirus-boosting vaccine boosters to healthcare workers amid growing concerns about the new variant.

The opening of vaccination in Japan started with a slow start but increased by the end of May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated, a major reason experts cite for the continued slowdown in infections in Japan since September.

AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.