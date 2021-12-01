Health experts question Biden’s new travel bans: ‘Their role in public health is minimal’

President Biden’s travel ban to eight African countries shortly after news of the omicron version will have a “minimal” impact on curbing its spread, some health experts say.

Biden’s travel bans to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, went into effect on Monday after the first reported cases of the new variant were discovered in South Africa.

“Their role in public health is minimal,” Dr Nicole Saphier told Fox News Digital.

Saphier said stricter measures, such as PCR 48 hours before the flight and a rapid antigen test on the day of the flight, would have a greater impact on the battle against omicron, but it predicted mostly useless and even negative consequences. that will accompany Biden’s decision.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR CANNOT BELIEVE BIDEN CORONAVIRUS POLICY: THIS IS ACHIEVEMENT

“Travel restrictions usually cause a mass exodus of people in a chaotic manner that can lead to further viral transmission making people creative in finding ways to enter the country, often without any public health checkpoints.” she said.

Saphier, a Fox News contributor, was one of several experts who suggested not stopping international trade because omicron, she argued, is already in the US.

“After all, omicron is already in the United States,” Saphier continued. “It’s only a matter of time before our sequence manages to find it. No amount of growth, camouflage or travel restrictions will bring us to zero Covid. The best we can do is live our healthiest and healthiest lives. “We do our part to reduce broadcasting without interrupting international trade and commerce. In the long run, our nation’s economic health may be more important than counting Covid cases.”

BIDEN TRAVEL PROHIBITION IN SOUTH AFRICA ANNOUNCES HOURS AFTER FAUCI said the White House did not know enough to enforce the ban

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said he thinks travel bans help slow the spread of the virus “a little” by “a week or two” and sends an important signal to other countries, but he also predicted that it would not be a major asset in curbing the spread of the new species. Moreover, he said, South Africa was transparent about Omicron and immediately warned the world. With Biden banned, Jha said the country now feels like it is being “punished”.

“We have to be very careful about travel bans,” Jha said. “They feel like an easy thing to do. They do not work so well. They have a real cost to them.”

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said a travel ban could be useful if it could “completely interrupt all travel”. He cited New Zealand, the fox example, as an initial success, but ultimately failed because once the vaccine was introduced, the country did not have enough of it.

“In an ideal situation, if you can completely block an area and not close anyone if you interrupt the trip and stop a pathogen from entering, that’s very helpful. But that’s not like everything we’re talking about here.” Siegel told Fox News Digital. “In this situation it looks like the virus has been around. And it has spread to many places, including ours.”

RESULTS: BIDEN SUGGESTS CORONAVIRUS BODY TRAVEL PROHIBITION WAS XENOFOKI

“You have to have a real, really complete travel ban, as Israel is doing to have any impact,” he continued. “What we are doing is making a hand-waving gesture. Our travel ban will not be so comprehensive as to have an impact.”

“I think it’s an example of very little, very late,” he said.

Siegel said a travel ban would also not work in the US because of the administration’s immigration policies that have resulted in “leaked borders”.

“They’re not going to have a big impact, Jake,” Sanjay Gupta told CNN’s Jake Tapper about the bans Monday. “This is a risk / reward proposition. The benefit of doing this is that you can slow down some of the entry of the virus into the country, but it is very porous as you are mentioning because a lot of people who are citizens will come. Back also and potentially could be a carrier of the virus. “

“But overall, I think it ‘s hard to say that the travel ban will have a very long – term impact,” he added. “It’s very likely that the next day or so we will hear that this variant has been discovered in the United States and that should come as no surprise to anyone. If you go back and look at last year, there were lessons, Jake. I believe the travel ban European was in the middle of March of a period of March 2020, March 13, I believe.By March 18, important clusters across the country.So you know, the virus is already here’s probably likely already spreading “We’re just sheltering. I’ve not found out yet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Baylor College of Medicine professor Peter Hotez told Fox News Sunday that he too “is not a big fan of travel bans” because the virus tends to spread so quickly in many countries.

Biden himself criticized the use of travel bans under former President Donald Trump. As a presidential candidate in 2020, his campaign posted an advertisement implying that his travel ban was “racist” and “xenophobic”.