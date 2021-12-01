International
Omicron News Updates: 6 passengers from “at risk” countries found COVID-19 positive, samples sent for genome sequence
!1 New updateClick here for the latest updates
Conclusion: Everything you need to know
- India’s commodity exports rose 26.49 per cent in November to $ 29.88 billion, according to preliminary government figures
- Maharashtra sees 767 new cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths, 903 cures
- Interior Minister Amit Shah to Visit Jaisalmer for BSF Rising Day Ceremony on December 5th
- Lok Sabha approves the Draft Law on Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation).
- Shiromani leader Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP
- Delhi registers 39 fresh cases of COVID-19, zero fatality; positivity rate at 0.07 percent
- Negative RT-PCR report required for all domestic passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport: BMC
- COVID-19: Karnataka reports 322 new cases, 2 more deaths
The fight against BJP can only be fought under the leadership of Congress as municipal forces have sat at the center with the mindset of selling the nation, ending the constitutional system and working towards it
– The President of the Congress of Maharashtra, Nana Patole, in the ‘UPA remark’ of Mamata Banerjee
Assam reports 187 new cases of COVID-19, 195 cures and 5 deaths in last 24 hours
Meeting Rahul Gandhi, we have decided to join Congress and have an alliance that we think is the Goa team that the state was looking to save Goan now. Goa team means unity of all those who are seriously seeking to remove BJP from Goa
– Vijay Sardesai, president of the Goa Forward Party
I understand from the Ministry of Railways that we now have the technology to run trains at a speed of 180 km / h. With some technological improvements, we can use the same lines and have trains that move up to 250 km / h. The entire length of Kerala can be covered in 3 hours
– V Muraleedharan
In the last 7 years of the Modi government, Kerala saw an unprecedented development in infrastructure projects compared to the days of the Congress government. What pushed Kerala CM to come out against the Center is a decision that will not allow them to take bribes on behalf of development projects
– MoS MEA V Muraleedharan
Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj CM Singh Chouhan urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and get vaccinated in Salkanpur
‘Toxic mixture’ of low-dose Covid vaccine, test-grade prescription for booster variants, WHO warns
Amid the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the world has a “toxic mix” of low vaccine coverage and very low testing – a recipe for multiplication and amplification of variants. “Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage and very low testing – a recipe for reproducing and amplifying variants. That ‘s why we continue to call on countries to fully fund ACT Accelerator, to ensure “Equal access to vaccines, tests and therapies around the world,” Tedros told a news conference. “The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to increase,” Tedros said, adding that the development was “extremely serious”.
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj CM CM Singh Chouhan urged people to follow the guidelines for COVID-19 and get vaccinated in Salkanpur, earlier today.
MoS Health Union, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar participates in the World AIDS Day program at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center, Delhi. India was a country that imported vaccines, now it exports vaccines, all because of our scientists, doctors, workers and manufacturers: MoS Health Bharti Pawar
15 lose their sight after cataract failure surgery in Bihar
We must not forget that we are already dealing with a very transmissible and dangerous variant – the Delta variant, which currently accounts for almost all cases globally. Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage and very low testing – a recipe for multiplication and amplification of variants
– -General Director of WHO
We call on all countries to take rational, proportionate risk reduction measures in accordance with International Health Regulations.
– General Director of WHO
Norway detects first two cases of Omicron coronavirus
WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ globally with low levels of coverage and testing of Covid vaccines
The appearance of the Omicron variant has understandably attracted global attention. At least 23 countries from five of the six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and we expect that number to increase
– WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu
Delhi: CM Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi arrived at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this evening
Samples of COVID19 positive passengers were sent to INSACOG Laboratories for Whole Genome Sequencing
– Government of India
A total of 11 international flights landed at various airports in the country except Lucknow, from midnight until 16:00 today, from “at risk” countries. These transported 3476 passengers. All passengers underwent RT-PCR tests, where only 6 passengers tested positive for COVID19
– Government of India
Harsh Secretary of State Vardhan Shringla holds talks with EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas Nicklasson to discuss Afghan crisis
The President signs the draft law repealing the farm laws
#Agricultural Laws The Act can be called the Farm Law Repeal Act, 2021. Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance… https://t.co/QfwBke1RqC
– ANI (@ANI) 1638361597000
Tamil Nadu reports 718 new cases of COVID19, 751 cured and 11 deaths in last 24 hours
India’s commodity exports rose 26.49 per cent in November to $ 29.88 billion, according to preliminary government figures
Jammu and Kashmir report 234 new COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia reports the first case of the Omicron Covid variant
Lok Sabha was postponed to tomorrow, December 2nd
Karnataka reports 322 new cases of COVID19, 162 cured and 2 deaths in last 24 hours
The Serum Institute seeks DCGI approval for Covishield as a booster dose
The Serum Institute of India has asked the Indian drug regulator for approval for Covishield as a booster dose citing adequate stock of vaccine in the country and a request for a booster vaccine due to the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, official sources said.
Delhi reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, 40 cures and zero deaths in the last 24 hours
J&K: A Traffic Police staffer was injured after terrorists shot at him in the Rajouri Kadal area of downtown Srinagar. He was taken to hospital. Details are expected.
US fund TFCC buys 46 shares in Chennai-based Ramcharan Co. for $ 4.14 billion
The Modi government in a prejudicial conspiracy caused the governor of Delhi to cancel the permit for the “Mahangai Hatao Rally” in Dwarka. Congress will not be intimidated by their tactics. It has been decided that the Rally will be organized in Jaipur on 12 December
– Congress General Secy KC Venugopal
Nigeria confirms first cases of Omicron among travelers from South Africa
South Korea confirms first cases of new variant of omicron coronavirus in five people linked to international arrivals
France will lift the ban on flights to South Africa on Saturday
Draft Law on Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation), 2020 approved by Lok Sabha
The draft law requires the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of ART services (Antiretroviral Therapy).
Indian ships Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty lose to Danish duo Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen 16-21, 5-21 in their first round match in Group A.
Rajya Sabha’s proceedings postponed for a day after opposition outcry over suspension of 12 deputies
Vietnam to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries due to Omicron concerns
NHRC India has considered suo motu a media report that the eyes of 6 patients had to be removed due to damaged cataract surgeries at Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital, SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on 22 November 2021: National Commission on Human Rights (NHRC)
We are trying to provide 75% reserve for all Haryana residents in multiple state industries before January 15
– Deputy CM of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala
Negative RT-PCR report required for all domestic passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport: BMC
Indian economy in strong position, says BJP while GDP grows by 8.4%
RBI October services exports to $ 19.8 billion; imports at $ 11.6 billion
Reports ET Now
India has today joined the G20 Troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy and India – the current, previous and future presidencies of the G20, respectively … India will take over the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2022 from Indonesia and will convene G20 leaders summit for the first time in India in 2023
– I MIJA
Shiromani leader Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supports those seeking work on the Railways, calls for an end to “injustice” against them
The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of numerous projects worth about Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun on December 4th.
Everyone knows the reality of Indian politics. To think that without Congress one can defeat the BJP is simply a dream
– Secretary General of the Congress KC Venugopal
Whether Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they get together, are welcome.
– NCP chief Sharad Pawar when asked if Congress would be part of it, amid talks of a “strong alternative” in his meeting with BB CM-TMC chief Mamata Banerjee
New Maharashtra airport rules run counter to health ministry guidelines, Center says
A strong alternative course must be taken as no one is fighting against constant fascism. Sharad Ji is the top leader and I have come to discuss our political parties. I agree with everything Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA
– CM of BB Mamata Banerjee after meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar
There is no UPA now, says West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
12 deputies of Rajya Sabha protesting in the Parliament complex demanding the cancellation of their suspension to organize daily protests
Institutional quarantine will start tomorrow evening – December 2 23.59 hours: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation
The rupee rises by 22 paise to close at 74.91 (temporary) against the US dollar
Sensex rises 619.92 points to close at 57,684.79; Nifty jumps 183.70 points to 17,166.90
Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundations for the ‘Maa Shakumbhari University’ in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 2nd.
The Maharashtra government issued a statement saying a fully vaccinated domestic passenger could travel without RT-PCR. If the passenger’s 10-15 day travel history shows the areas affected by Omicron, they will leave after a negative RT-PCR report after 7 days quarantine: Minister of State Rajesh Tope
Our forecast for above-normal rainfall for December-February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka south inland, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala inland. The probability of precipitation below normal is forecast for northwest India, so their average temperature is expected to stay above normal: IMD
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/latest-daily-news-and-updates-december-1/liveblog/88019201.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]