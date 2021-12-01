India’s international flight resumption plan sparks fears from Omicron

The government on Wednesday mentioned concerns about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus and postponed indefinitely the full reopening of international flights, which was scheduled for December 15th.

This means that international flights will continue to operate on a smaller scale and with only 31 countries with which India has air bubble agreements.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, in view of the emerging global scenario with the emergence of a new variant of concern, the situation is being closely monitored in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger services will be notified in due course.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, up to six positive COVID-19 cases were reported by 11 international flights from high-risk countries on Wednesday – the first day of stricter testing rates. This includes the four who arrived in Delhi.

Maharashtras move

The government of Maharashtra has issued strict guidelines for international passengers, requiring all those coming from countries at risk to be subject to mandatory institutional quarantine for one week from 3 December. The state also said that all international passengers must undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival and domestic passengers going to the state should only be allowed to board a flight if they have a negative RT PCR test with them.

This prompted the Union’s Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, to write to the state to harmonize the orders with instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These guidelines require that only passengers from high-risk countries undergo an RT-PCR test and seek institutional quarantine only if one tests positive. Those who test negative should be quarantined at home for seven days and have a test done on the eighth day.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a detailed FAQ document, clarifies that passengers who transit through countries at risk, but originating from a country not at risk, will be exempted from the RT-PCR test on arrival. Europe and 10 countries are in the Ministry of Health the countries at risk for which there are stricter testing rates.

Read also | DGCA issues safety instructions for flying VIPs

Passengers from countries at risk, however, have a long wait ahead after arriving at an airport in India. According to instructions from the Ministry of Health, they are required to wait until they receive the test results before leaving the airport premises and undertaking a connecting flight. Test results are taken from one to six hours depending on whether the passengers had chosen the RT-PCR test and the rapid PCR test. On Tuesday, many passengers complained that they were asked to wait up to 48 hours.

Industry Criticism

There was criticism from the aviation industry of the government’s decision to delay the full reopening of international flights. An airline executive said, We need to learn to live with the virus. “Maybe we can test them all upon arrival for the next year or two, instead of going from one knee reaction to the next.”

What we know and do not know about the Omicron variant | In Focus podcast

Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, We should be vigilant and careful, but we should not be excessive. We must avoid creating panic in the market. We hope to see normalcy in international travel once the situation is safe.

(With input from Bindu Shajan Perappadan, Shoumojit Banerjee and Nikhil M. Babu)