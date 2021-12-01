80% of international arrivals choose the fast PCR test at Delhi Airport Today: Report





About 80% of passengers chose the Rapid PCR test while the others chose the Rov-PCR Covid test New Delhi: On the first day of implementation of the new COVID-19 guidelines for international travelers, about 80 percent of passengers chose the Rapid PCR test while the rest go with the regular RT-PCR test. “Passengers arriving at IGI airport after 10-14 hours of flight do not want to wait another five hours for test results and they prefer the fast PCR test to leave the airport for their destination as soon as possible,” said one airport official for ANI news agency. sot. A senior airport official said that amid growing concerns about the display of the Covid Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health and family have set new guidelines for international travelers that are being implemented from 1 December onwards. “Out of a total of 1,013 passengers arriving at IGI Airport from ‘at risk’ countries, 792 chose the fast PCR test which cost Rs 3,900, while the other 221 passengers decided to take the RT-PCR test which costs Rs 500,” the official told the agency. of news. ANI. He added that following the new guidelines for international arrivals, they have made special arrangements for 1400 passengers to wait until the moment when their test results will arrive. The official added that food and beverage vending machines are available at the reception for a lounge. The test result for passengers choosing RT-PCR will be available after 5-6 hours. And in the case of Rapid PCR tests, test results will be available within an hour. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

