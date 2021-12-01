South Australia orders quarantine for all international arrivals





The Indian state of Maharashtra has reinstated mandatory quarantine for all international passengers coming from “at risk” countries in response to the Omicron coronavirus variant. According to a government statement on Tuesday, travelers coming from places designated as endangered by the Ministry of Health of India should be quarantined for seven days at their cost in certain hotels. As of November 30, countries and territories “at risk” include South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. These passengers will also be required to undergo RT-PCR tests on the second, fourth and seventh day upon arrival. In recent days, four passengers from South Africa and two from Nigeria have tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Maharashtra. Their samples, as with all tests that now test positive, were sent for genome sequencing with ongoing contact tracing. The revised Maharashtra guidelines are effective immediately and are in line with the new national travel rules that take effect. New Rules of India: As of Wednesday, all international passengers arriving in India must submit a self-declaration form to a government online portal that includes a 14-day travel history and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure. tire. Travelers from countries considered “at risk” will also now face further testing and surveillance, including a PCR test on arrival, and must wait for results before taking off or catching a connecting flight, as instructed by Ministry of Health on Sunday. They will then have to be quarantined at home for seven days and do another test on the eighth day.

