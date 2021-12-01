International
The report reveals that democracy is falling in the US with Trump, citing Capitol attackExBulletin
Samuel Corum / Getty Images
The United States has been labeled a “democracy in reverse” in a new report by the European institute “International IDEA”.
“I think for many of those studying democracy in the US, this should come as no surprise,” said the report’s lead author, Annika Silva-Leander.
International IDEA measured the global state of democracy in 2020 and 2021 using 28 “indicators” of democracy based on five “essential pillars”.
The main pillars were representative government, fundamental rights, controls over government, impartial administration and participatory engagement.
“What we see for the US is a decline in effective parliament. And we saw that decline especially until the 2018 midterm elections,” Silva-Leander said.
A historic turning point came when former President Donald Trump questioned the results of the 2020 election, according to the report.
Silva-Leander said the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “really raised alarm bells in a more serious way than before.”
Brent Stirton / Getty Images
The report places the United States’s backwardness in a wider global shift toward authoritarianism, which the authors say was exacerbated by the pandemic.
He found that the number of countries leaning towards authoritarianism in 2020 was greater than those moving in a more democratic direction and that Trump’s claims during the 2020 elections had a “spreading effect” on elections in Brazil, Mexico, Myanmar and Peru.
The report also found that more than a quarter of the world’s population now lives in democratically backward countries that, along with those living in complete undemocratic regimes, made up more than two-thirds of the total population.
The US can still help counteract global backwardness, the expert says
Susan Hyde is a professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley.
She agrees with the finding that Trump’s refusal to accept the election result was a key moment, along with “the extent to which his followers have been willing to go along with that assessment, despite the evidence provided to the contrary , and use violence to support it. “
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Hyde says the U.S. can help counteract the global slide by continuing to promote democracy abroad.
“What the US is doing in terms of promoting democracy is really powerful in creating an alternative to other powerful states like China and to some extent Russia, which are becoming increasingly antagonistic to the US and to other democracies, “she said.
Hyde said the US was more effective in promoting democracy when it acknowledged that democracy required maintenance and was an ongoing struggle.
“I think being very public about the war and what we are doing for it is something that can be effective as a framework for promoting democracy in other countries. I do not think it has ever been the case that you are asked to have “a perfect democracy in the country before you promote it abroad,” she said.
However, it was not all bad for American democracy, according to Silva-Leander.
“We have seen increasing levels of voter turnout in the US, especially in the last election,” she said.
“And we saw a 7% increase in voter turnout, marking the highest turnout in any U.S. federal election since at least 1980. So this is a very positive development that has more political engagement and more turnout. in elections. “
There were also more women nominated in Congress than ever before.
“We have seen a 50% increase in women’s representation compared to a decade ago, the highest percentage in U.S. history now with 27% of members of Congress being women,” Silva-Leander said.
“It’s still low compared to a lot of other countries, but it’s an increase compared to where the US was a decade ago.”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1059896434/united-states-backsliding-democracy-donald-trump-january-6-capitol-attack
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]