The report reveals that democracy is falling in the US with Trump, citing Capitol attackExBulletin

The United States has been labeled a “democracy in reverse” in a new report by the European institute “International IDEA”.

“I think for many of those studying democracy in the US, this should come as no surprise,” said the report’s lead author, Annika Silva-Leander.

International IDEA measured the global state of democracy in 2020 and 2021 using 28 “indicators” of democracy based on five “essential pillars”.

The main pillars were representative government, fundamental rights, controls over government, impartial administration and participatory engagement.

“What we see for the US is a decline in effective parliament. And we saw that decline especially until the 2018 midterm elections,” Silva-Leander said.

A historic turning point came when former President Donald Trump questioned the results of the 2020 election, according to the report.

Silva-Leander said the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “really raised alarm bells in a more serious way than before.”



The report places the United States’s backwardness in a wider global shift toward authoritarianism, which the authors say was exacerbated by the pandemic.

He found that the number of countries leaning towards authoritarianism in 2020 was greater than those moving in a more democratic direction and that Trump’s claims during the 2020 elections had a “spreading effect” on elections in Brazil, Mexico, Myanmar and Peru.

The report also found that more than a quarter of the world’s population now lives in democratically backward countries that, along with those living in complete undemocratic regimes, made up more than two-thirds of the total population.

The US can still help counteract global backwardness, the expert says

Susan Hyde is a professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley.

She agrees with the finding that Trump’s refusal to accept the election result was a key moment, along with “the extent to which his followers have been willing to go along with that assessment, despite the evidence provided to the contrary , and use violence to support it. “



Hyde says the U.S. can help counteract the global slide by continuing to promote democracy abroad.

“What the US is doing in terms of promoting democracy is really powerful in creating an alternative to other powerful states like China and to some extent Russia, which are becoming increasingly antagonistic to the US and to other democracies, “she said.

Hyde said the US was more effective in promoting democracy when it acknowledged that democracy required maintenance and was an ongoing struggle.

“I think being very public about the war and what we are doing for it is something that can be effective as a framework for promoting democracy in other countries. I do not think it has ever been the case that you are asked to have “a perfect democracy in the country before you promote it abroad,” she said.

However, it was not all bad for American democracy, according to Silva-Leander.

“We have seen increasing levels of voter turnout in the US, especially in the last election,” she said.

“And we saw a 7% increase in voter turnout, marking the highest turnout in any U.S. federal election since at least 1980. So this is a very positive development that has more political engagement and more turnout. in elections. “

There were also more women nominated in Congress than ever before.

“We have seen a 50% increase in women’s representation compared to a decade ago, the highest percentage in U.S. history now with 27% of members of Congress being women,” Silva-Leander said.

“It’s still low compared to a lot of other countries, but it’s an increase compared to where the US was a decade ago.”