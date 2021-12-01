Kennesaw State Professor to lead the editorial team of the International Journal of Political Science





KENNESAW, Ga. (December 1, 2021) The American Political Science Association has named Kennesaw State University political science professor Charity Butcher as editor-in-chief. Journal of Political Science Education for 2022 to 2026. The international journal will be hosted at KSU School of Government and International Affairs AND School of Conflict Management, Peacebuilding and Development, which are both part of Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The editorial team for Journal of Political Science Education will also include Associate State Professor Kennesaw Tavishi Bhasin, Professor Elizabeth Gordon and Professor Maia Carter Hallward, along with Alasdair Blair of De Montfort University, Alison Rios Millett McCartney of Towson University and Simon Usherwood of Open University. We are pleased to have been given this opportunity to serve as the editorial team of Journal of Political Science Education“and we are fully committed to using this platform to reinforce the voice of teaching and learning within the profession,” Butcher said. Butcher is currently the online coordinator Bachelor of Science in Political Science at KSU. She is a recipient of the Outstanding Teaching Award of the American Political Science Association 2021. Butcher teaches undergraduate courses in American Politics, International Relations, American Foreign Policy, and Global Security, and teaches at KSU Master of Science in International Policy Management AND Ph.D. in international conflict management programs. of Journal of Political Science Education is an intellectually rigorous, peer-reviewed quarterly journal that publishes fact-based and theoretically informed scholarships on teaching and pedagogy issues in political science. It aims to represent a full range of important empirical and philosophical questions, issues and approaches to political science education at the university and university levels, including research on teaching methods, innovations and pedagogical techniques, classroom activities, educational evaluation and development. of the curriculum. Scott Wiltsee Similar stories A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees to its nearly 43,000 students. With 11 colleges on two Atlanta subway campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the Georgia University System. The vibrant culture of the university campus, diverse population, strong global connections and entrepreneurial spirit attract students from all over the country and the world. Kennesaw State is a doctoral research institution designated by Carnegie (R2), placing it in an elite group of only 6 percent of American colleges and universities with R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.

