The CDC is working to modify WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio international travel test guidelines

NEW YORK – As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, more than 5.2 million people died from the disease worldwide, including over 780,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by the University Systems Science and Engineering Center Johns Hopkins.

Only 59.4% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is how the news is unfolding. All eastern times:

December 1, 8:57 p.m.

South Korea confirms the first cases of the omicron variant

South Korea on Wednesday confirmed the first cases of the omicron variant.

The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention said the new variant was initially discovered between three people – a couple who arrived from Nigeria on November 24 and their friend who took them home from the airport. Since then, the variant was found on two other persons who also traveled to Nigeria and returned to South Korea on November 23, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five.

Health authorities are conducting genetic sequencing tests on the couple’s child and relatives of the friend who took them home to determine if they were also infected, according to the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an effort to avoid the omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa last week, South Korea has banned short-term foreign travelers from eight South African countries. South Korean citizens coming from these countries must remain in quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The daily report of new infections diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea exceeded 5,000 on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began. The increase, which officials attributed to the highly contagious delta variant, has pushed hospital admissions and deaths from COVID-19 in the country to record levels.

The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention said most of the 5,123 new cases were reported in the capital, Seoul, and the surrounding metropolitan region, where officials said earlier that more than 80% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were already full. .

-Joohee Cho and ABC News

December 01, 8:07 p.m.

Nigeria confirms the first cases of the omicron variant

Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant.

The new variant was discovered among three people with a recent travel history in South Africa who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, according to the Nigeria Centers for Disease Control.

“These cases were the last income in the country last week,” Dr. said in a statement Wednesday. Ifedayo Adetifa, general director of the Nigeria Centers for Disease Control. “Follow-up to ensure isolation, liaison with clinical care, contact tracking and other relevant response activities has begun. Arrangements are also being made to notify the country of origin of the trip in accordance with the provisions of the International Health Regulations.”

Following the confirmation of the variant on Nigerian soil, the national travel counseling was reviewed and now requires all incoming travelers to submit evidence of pre-booked COVID-19 tests on days 2 and 7, as well as a negative test result that is taken no more than 48 hours before departure. All outgoing passengers, regardless of destination country requirements, are expected to present evidence of complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result no later than 48 hours prior to departure.

“The NCDC assumes that Omicron is widespread globally given the growing number of countries reporting this variant,” Adetifa said. “Therefore, it is a question of when, not if, we will identify more cases.”

Omicron cases in Nigeria are also the first to be confirmed in West Africa.

-James Bwala and ABC News

November 30, 9:41 p.m.

The CDC is working to modify international travel testing guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it is working to change its international travel guidelines to require COVID-19 testing the day before departure for the US in light of the omicron variant.

The CDC is working to modify the current Global Travel Test Order as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the testing time required for all international air travelers to one day before departure for the United States. United, “CDC. said in a statement. “This strengthens the already strong protocols in force for international travel, including the requirement that foreign travelers be fully vaccinated.”

The CDC continues to recommend that all travelers have a COVID-19 viral test three to five days after arrival in the US and that unvaccinated travelers be quarantined for seven days even if they test negative.

-Cheyenne Haslett of ABC News

Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.