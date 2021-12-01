The whole southwest before Christ under the flood watches as the third consecutive storm passes

THE LAST:

Until 100 millimeters of rain expected in the flood-hit Fraser Valley, with a snowfall counseling in place also for parts of the center before Christ

expected in the flood-hit Fraser Valley, with a in place also for parts of the center before Christ Early Wednesday morning, a landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near the Maria Slough Bridge east of Agassiz. By 07:45, the road was open to traffic with an alternating lane in both directions. Shortly afterwards, a multi-vehicle incident on the same highway, seven miles west of Kent, BC, forced the road to be closed in both directions west of Agassiz. There is currently no deviation available. One-lane alternating traffic is still moving east of the landslide.

Highway 99 between Lillooet and Pemberton was closed on Tuesday due to storms, with many highways under Travel Advisor in the province. For a complete list of closures, see here .

in the province. For a complete list of closures, . Evacuation orders remain in force for properties near waterways in Fraser Valley , Thompson-Nicola Regional District , and the Sea to Sky region. For more on alarms and evacuation orders, see here .

, , and the Sea to Sky region. For more on alarms and evacuation orders, . There are flood warnings for the Coldwater, Nicola, Tulameen, Similkameen, Spius, Coquihalla, Chilliwack and Sumas rivers, as well as for tributaries of the Lower Fraser River and the Prairos Sumas.

A flood survey has been released for the south, central and north coasts, as well as the entire island of Vancouver. For all flood notifications, see here .

. Transport Canada has temporarily restricted non-essential shipping traffic on waterways in certain flood areas.

The last of three major storms is hitting the southwest BC with heavy rain as flood-ravaged communities prepare for evacuations and possible damage.

Most of the province is under a flood warning or flood warning. A flood observation means that river levels are rising and may cross their shores and flood adjacent areas. A flood warning means that river levels have exceeded or will cross their banks and nearby areas will be flooded as a result.

Much of the southwest BC is currently under flood warning, with flood-soaked regions like the Fraser Valley and Nicola Valley east of Vancouver that will have up to 100 millimeters of rain, while snow is also expected at higher altitudes. high.

Until 150 millimeters of rain projected for parts of Vancouver Island.

The impact from the rain is expected to be worse due to the extensive damage from previous storms. The largest, which struck the province from November 13 to 15, led to landslides and precipitation data breaking, while the other two before and over the weekend led to renewed evacuation orders and highway closures.

BC Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, at a press conference Wednesday morning, stressed that people need to be prepared if they live in a flood zone and that they need to stay off-road in the affected areas, unless it is absolutely required.

“I want to make it clear to everyone that the storm is not over yet,” he said.

Evacuation orders remain in force for hundreds of properties southwest BC The current hurricane system affecting the province first hit the Central Coast before traveling south, leading to more evacuation orders in areas north of the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Subway region.

This includes communities of Hope , mission , and Hatzic in the eastern Fraser Valley. Some Maple Ridge residents, east of Vancouver, had warnings sent to them due to possible floods.

Residents forced to flee the floods in the middle of the month also stay away from their homes inland BC, including in Princeton and Merritt.

The floods were seen in the Sumas Prairie area of ​​Abbotsford on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the intersection of Dixon and Campbell Road. (Wildinette Paul / CBC)

Transport to Canada temporarily restricted non-essential maritime trafficon waterways before Christ in certain flooded areas, including parts of the Fraser, Coldwater and Smilkameen rivers.

Almost the entire province is also in one high or extreme risk of avalanches due to warming temperatures, with the greatest risks in places like the Sea to Sky region north of Vancouver, the northwest coast and the northern Rockies.

But there was a cautious optimism from officials in the flood-hit areas that the worst was over.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said Tuesday that flood modeling showed water levels were stabilizing and that he was “confident” the city had done everything it could to prepare.

"The next twelve hours will be the final test for us," says the Abbotsford mayor. Abbotsford has done everything it can to prepare for the next wave of heavy rain that will hit southwest BC, says Mayor Henry Brown. He warns that recovery from the latest series of storms will take years.

Highway closures and choke supply chain

A landslide early Wednesday morning closed part of Highway 7 in both directions near the Maria Slough Bridge east of Agassiz. As of 7:45 a.m., the road was open to alternating one-lane traffic in both directions.

However, around 8:30 a.m., a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 7, seven miles west of Kent, BC, forced the road to be closed in both directions west of Agassiz. There is currently no deviation available. One-lane traffic continues to alternate east of Agassiz.

This essentially interrupted the journey between Hope and Mission, BC Updates are provided on DriveBC.

A multi-vehicle incident has supported Highway 7 traffic on Watkins Road. This image of the webcam looking east on the highway just before 9am on Wednesday shows increased traffic. (DriveBC)

Many other highways remain closed or under travel tips due to the impact of previous floods and landslides.

On Tuesday, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed until further notice due to weather conditions. The stretch saw a landslide that left four people dead and one missing.

The Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) stretch between Abbotsford and Chilliwack, essential for connecting Metro Vancouver and the rest of the province, remains closed.

There is also travel advice for Highway 20 in the Bella Coola Valley area on the Central Coast.

Although Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton has reopened, allowing commercial vehicles and other essential trips, the storm has choked the province’s supply chain.

Dave Earle, president of the BC Truck Association, said Tuesday that truck drivers are being taken “more than twice as long” to get goods from one point to another in the province.

A possible strike was also announced on Tuesday by container truck drivers serving Vancouver Port , and ongoing impacts on railway lines.

A restoration company vehicle sits in a flooded field after rainstorms in Abbotsford, in the Fraser Valley southeast of Vancouver. Areas up in the valley, such as Hope and Mission, have also seen major flood events leading to evacuation orders (Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters)

National Canadian (CN) said Monday it had halted some of its rail services along the southern freight corridor BC because rain caused increased debris, landslides and landslides.

CN diverted some rail traffic to Prince Rupert Port, but traffic from the north and east to and from Vancouver was still affected.

Fuel rationing is also set to remain in effect until BC at least December 14th .