Peng Shuai: WTA Announces Immediate Suspension of Tournaments in China Due to Tennis Concern





“With a clear conscience, I do not understand how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to oppose her claim of sexual assault,” Simon said. .

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks that all our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”

One of China’s most famous sports stars, Peng publicly accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing him to have sex in his home, according to footage of a deleted post on social media on November 2nd.

Following the indictment, Peng disappeared from the public eye, prompting some tennis colleagues to express concern on social media, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. On November 21, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement that its president, Thomas Bach, had a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympic Peng, which was joined by a Chinese sports official and an IOC official. The statement said that during the call, Peng appeared to be “doing well” and was “relaxed”, saying she “would like to respect her privacy”. The IOC did not explain how the video conference with Peng was organized and did not make the video available to the public. Older IOC member Dick Pound said the “unanimous conclusion” from them in a phone call with Peng is that she is fine. But the European Union said Tuesday it wants China to release “verifiable evidence” that Peng is safe and to conduct a full and transparent investigation into its allegations of sexual assault. Simon said the WTA realized when Peng released her statement in November that “her message was to be heard and taken seriously. WTA players, not to mention women around the world, deserve nothing less.” “From that moment on, Peng Shuai showed the importance of speaking, especially when it comes to sexual assault and especially when powerful people are involved,” Simon said. As Peng said in her post, “even if it’s like an egg hitting a rock, or if I’m like a moth drawn by the flame, inviting to self – destruction, I’ll tell you the truth.” “She knew the dangers she would face, but she went public anyway. I admire her strength and courage.” In the statement, Simon goes on to explain that he has “serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation”. “The WTA has been clear about what is needed here and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent – uncensored – investigation into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault charge,” he said. “None of this is acceptable, nor can it be accepted. If powerful men can suppress women’s voices and dispel allegations of sexual assault under the rug, then the foundation on which the WTA – equality for women – was founded. “It’s going to suffer a huge setback. I do not and cannot allow this to happen to the WTA and its players.” Chinese authorities have denied Peng’s allegations against Zhang – who has faded from public life since his retirement in 2018 – and there is no indication that an investigation is under way. It remains unclear whether Peng reported her allegations to police. Late last month, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government hoped “malicious speculation” about Peng’s well-being and whereabouts would be stopped, adding that its case should not be politicized. On Wednesday, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Billie Jean King welcomed the WTA decision “to take a strong stand on the protection of human rights in China and around the world”. “The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players,” Jean said in a statement, adding: “This is another reason why women’s tennis is a leader in women’s sports.” There have been no WTA events in China for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WTA has not yet published the calendar of events for 2022, but on average the professional tennis tournament has held about 10 tournaments each year in China, including the WTA finals at the end of the season. “I’m pleased with the massive amount of international support the WTA has received for its position on this issue,” Simon said. “To further protect Peng and many other women around the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak openly. The WTA will do everything possible to protect its players. As we do so, I hope that leaders around the world will continue to speak so that justice can be done for Peng, and all women, regardless of the financial consequences. “I’m very sorry to have reached this point. The tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people we have worked with for many years. They should be proud of their achievements, hospitality and success. However, unless China takes the steps we have sought, we can not endanger our players and staff by holding events in China. China ‘s leaders have left the WTA unresolved. will take steps to legitimately address this issue. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/01/tennis/wta-suspend-tournaments-china-peng-shuai-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]nternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos