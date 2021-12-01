International
EU officials: Let Belarus border countries detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks | European Union
Rights groups have criticized the European Commission for proposing that three countries sharing the border with Belarus should be allowed to keep people in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks, from the current maximum of four.
Senior EU executive officials say emergency measures would give Poland, Lithuania and Latvia the flexibility to deal with an unprecedented situation triggered by what the EU calls a hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime Alexander Lukashenko .
Under existing EU rules, member states have three to six days to register an asylum application, or 10 in exceptional circumstances; the entire process, including appeals, is supposed to be completed within four weeks.
Eve Geddie, Amnesty International’s director for Europe, said the EU was allowing a minority of member states to reject the regulation because of the presence of several thousand people at its border, and in doing so was also dismissing any authority that has for the people. rights and the rule of law.
Erin McKay, from Oxfam, said: Detaining, detaining and criminalizing people trying to find security in Europe violates international and European asylum law. Supporting the detention of immigrants at the EU’s borders places policy on people’s lives.
The EU has accused Belarus’s authoritarian leader of luring desperate people from the Middle East to Belarus and then transporting them to the EU border in hopes of destabilizing the bloc. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have experienced an increase in people coming from the Middle East via Belarus to seek asylum. About 10,000 people are thought to have arrived in Germany via Belarus, while some have tried to cross the Channel to the UK.
Juan Fernando Lpez Aguilar, a Spanish Socialist MEP who chairs the European Parliament’s justice and home affairs committee, described the measures as excessive and disproportionate and accused the commission of being influenced by the Polish nationalist government, led by the Law and Justice party ( PiS).
The decline in the number of asylum seekers on the EU border with Belarus in no way justifies allowing governments to abandon their obligations under international law to be granted access to asylum, Aguilar said. Nor is there any reason to turn a blind eye to the illegal practice of procrastination.
It is very disturbing that the commission is ready to jump to the tune of the PiS governments’ demands to suspend EU asylum rules and even more so after yesterday’s vote in the Polish parliament to ban the media and NGOs from entering border area.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson has repeatedly called on the Polish government to allow media and NGOs access to the border region, a point she reiterated Wednesday. Transparency is essential: that is why it is so important for the media to have access and we are not victims of rumors that cannot be clarified.
On Tuesday, Polish lawmakers opposed a proposal by the senate to allow media access to the area, voting for a long-term ban to replace emergency measures. Poland’s Interior Ministry has said the ban on independent observers would facilitate the imminent construction of a 5.5-meter-high wall on the border with Belarus.
The European Commissioner did not respond directly to questions about the EU compliance of a Polish law from October that NGOs say allows Polish border guards to push people seeking asylum, in violation of international law.
Johansson said: “We all understand that the situation at the border is unprecedented and it has certainly been difficult for the most concerned Member States at the border to deal with it. And for that we have been asked for legal clarifications on what can be done and what cannot be done and we are coming up with these legal clarifications with our proposal today and I expect them to respect it.
She has previously said that the EU does not allow delays, but member states have a duty to prevent unauthorized entry.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, she said the latest proposal protected fundamental rights, including the right to a fair trial and non-return, the right not to return to face war or persecution.
The amendment to the emergency rules, which must be approved by all EU member states, will only apply in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for six months.
EU officials believe the crisis is easing, as migrant arrivals to Belarus have ceased and 1,872 Iraqi nationals have been sent home, with more flights expected. However, 10,000 people are believed to be stranded in Belarus, while Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are facing multiple asylum carcasses.
According to the commission, 7,831 people have entered Latvia, Lithuania and Poland this year, compared to 257 for the whole of 2020. Poland has received 6,730 asylum applications, Lithuania 2,676 and Latvia 579.
