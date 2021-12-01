The World Health Assembly agrees to launch a process to develop the historic global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response agreement





In a consensus decision aimed at protecting the world from future infectious disease crises, the World Health Assembly agreed today to launch a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the World Health Organization’s Constitution. strengthen pandemic prevention. , readiness and response. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said the World Health Assembly decision was historic in nature, vital to its mission and represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all people. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the many shortcomings in the global system to protect people from pandemics: the most vulnerable people left without vaccines; health workers without the necessary equipment to perform their life-saving work; and ‘I-first’ approaches that hinder the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat, “Dr Tedros said. “But at the same time, we have seen inspiring demonstrations of scientific and political cooperation, from the rapid development of vaccines, to today’s commitment of countries to negotiate a global agreement that will help keep future generations safer. from the effects of the pandemic. ” The Health Assembly convened in a special session, the second since the establishment of the WHO in 1948, and adopted a single decision entitled: “The world together”. The decision of the Assembly establishes an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument for the prevention, preparedness and response to the pandemic, with a view to its adoption under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution. or any other. provisions of the Constitution as may be deemed appropriate by the INB. Article 19 of the WHO Constitution gives the World Health Assembly the authority to approve conventions or agreements on any matter within the competence of the WHO. The only instrument established under Article 19 to date is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which has made a significant and rapid contribution to the protection of people against smoking since its entry into force in 2005. According to the decision adopted today, INB will hold the first meeting until March 1, 2022 (to agree on working modes and timelines) and the second until August 1, 2022 (to discuss progress on a working draft). She will also hold public hearings to inform her discussions; submit a progress report to 76th World Health Assembly in 2023; and submit its result for review by 77th World Health Assembly in 2024. Through the decision, the World Health Assembly also asked the Director-General of the WHO to convene meetings of the INB and to support its work, including facilitating the participation of other organs of the United Nations system, non-state actors. and other stakeholders in the process. the measure set by the INB.

