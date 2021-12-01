Harris calls for new international rules on space after Russia blows up satellite





Calls for increased security of space systems have increased following the Russian action, which created thousands of pieces of debris posing new dangers in an increasingly congested orbit on Earth. Harris’ comments, her first public comments on the issue since the Nov. 15 test, were also highlighted in a “spatial priorities framework” she published Wednesday before the council meeting. It is committed to “increasing the security and resilience of space systems that provide or support critical U.S. infrastructure from malicious activity and natural hazards.” The administration also pledged to “increase the security and resilience of space systems that provide or support critical U.S. infrastructure from malicious activity and natural hazards,” according to the document, which cites the need to “strengthen the sharing of situational awareness.” in space and spatial traffic coordination. “ Also Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order expanding spatial council membership as part of efforts to utilize space technologies to advance science and mathematics education and tackle climate change. The cabinet-level body, which has focused on national security, space exploration and trade, will now also include the secretaries of Education, Labor, Agriculture and Home Affairs, along with the national climate adviser. Harris called it “the largest and most extensive spatial council in our nation’s history” that “reflects our broad priorities as an administration.” The council was revived in 2017 by then-president Donald Trump after a nearly 25-year hiatus. Led by then-Vice President Mike Pence, the group was the focal point for him a series of presidential directives , including the creation of the Spatial Force. Harris has made it clear that its priorities for the spatial portfolio are to expand STEM education and bring the benefits of space to disadvantaged communities, including those most affected by climate change. “Right now our nation is lagging behind as others develop their STEM workforce,” she said Wednesday. “Our nation needs to invest in more scientists, more engineers, more programmers.” She also highlighted the growing role of satellites in tracking climate change and providing tools to mitigate environmental damage. “Today this council will be committed to making this data more accessible to more people,” Harris said. “And we will expand global partnerships to increase the data we are able to collect.” “We are at the forefront of historic changes in access to and use of space change that have the potential to bring space benefits to more people and communities than ever before,” concludes the new White House policy document.

