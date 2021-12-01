Growth in electricity from renewable sources is accelerating faster than ever worldwide, supporting the emergence of a new global energy economy – News

Increasing global capacity to generate electricity from solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable technologies will accelerate in the coming years, with 2021 set to set a new all-time record for new installations, says the IEA in a new report. reports.

Despite rising costs for key materials used to produce solar panels and wind turbines, new renewable energy capacity increases this year are projected to increase to 290 gigawatts (GW) by 2021, exceeding the highest level of all time set last year, according to the latest edition of the IEA Renewable Resources Annual Market Report.

By 2026, global electricity capacity from renewable sources is projected to increase by more than 60% from 2020 levels to over 4,800 GW equivalent to the current total global electricity capacity of combined fossil and nuclear fuels. Renewables are set to account for almost 95% of global energy capacity growth by 2026, with only solar PV providing more than half. The amount of renewable capacity increased during the period 2021-2026 is expected to be 50% higher than from 2015 to 2020. This is driven by stronger support from government policies and the more ambitious clean energy goals announced before and during the COP26 Conference on Climate Change.

This year’s record 290 gigawatts of renewable electricity surcharges are another sign that a new global energy economy is emerging, said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. The high commodity and energy prices we are seeing today pose new challenges for the renewable energy industry, but high fossil fuel prices make renewables even more competitive.

The growth of renewable resources is projected to increase in all regions compared to the period 2015-2020. China remains the global leader in the volume of capacity increases: it is expected to reach 1200 GW of total wind and solar capacity in 2026 four years ahead of its current target of 2030. India is set to come out on top in terms of pace growth, doubling new installations compared to 2015-2020. Deployments in Europe and the United States are also on track to accelerate significantly from the previous five years. These four markets together account for 80% of renewable capacity expansion worldwide.

The growth of renewables in India is tremendous, supporting the newly announced goal of governments to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and highlighting India’s wider potential to accelerate its transition to clean energy, said Dr Birol. China continues to demonstrate its clean energy powers, with the expansion of renewable sources suggesting that the country could reach a peak of CO2 emissions long before 2030.

Solar PV remains the growth power of renewable electricity, with its capacity additions projected to grow by 17% by 2021 to a new record of nearly 160 GW. In the same time frame, wind gusts on land are set to be on average almost a quarter higher than during 2015-2020. The total offshore wind capacity is projected to more than triple by 2026.

The IEA report expects this record increase in renewables to occur despite today’s high commodity prices and transport. However, if commodity prices remain high by the end of next year, the cost of wind investments will return to the first last levels in 2015 and three years of cost reductions for solar PV will be erased.

Despite rising prices that limit growth, global demand for biofuels in 2021 is projected to surpass 2019 levels, recovering from the sharp decline in recent years caused by the pandemic. Demand for biofuels is set to grow strongly by 2026, with Asia accounting for almost 30% of new output. India is expected to grow to become the third largest market for ethanol worldwide, after the United States and Brazil.

Governments can further accelerate the growth of renewable resources by addressing key barriers, such as licensing and network integration challenges, social acceptance issues, inconsistent policy approaches, and insufficient remuneration. High financing costs in the developing world are also a major hurdle. In the case of accelerated reports, which assumes that some of these barriers have been overcome, the average annual increase in renewable capacity is a quarter higher in the period up to 2026 than predicted in the main case.

However, even this faster deployment would still be much lower than what would be needed on a global road to mitigate zero emissions by the middle of the century. This would require increases in renewable energy capacity during the period 2021-2026 to double the average case-rate ratio of reports. This would also mean an increase in the demand for biofuels four times higher than in the main case, and the demand for renewable heating almost three times higher.