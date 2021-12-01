DVIDS – News – NUWC Division Newport Employees Win International Society Security System Awards





NEWPORT, NEW Four employees of the Newport Naval Submarine Warfare Center Division recently won awards from the International System Security Association (ISSS). Dan Foley, Security Officer for the Office of the Naval Control System and Naval Weapons Control Systems (NAVSEA) Program Office, recently won the ISSS Engineer of the Year 2021 Award and a Systems Security Team of three members from The Submarine Warfare Platform and Load Integration (USW) Department won the ISSS Scientific Achievement Award. The Engineer of the Year award is given to an ISSS member who has made a significant contribution to systems security through the development of engineering methods, standards or models that have improved the safety of the operation or use of product systems. Foley, a resident of Cranston, Rhode Island and part of the Newports USW Division Combat Systems Department, works directly with the PMS 425 program manager to identify and analyze security risks for the BYG-1 Submarine Combat System program. A 10-year veteran of submarines, with a long history of experience in system security, Foley is widely praised for his security expertise. In 2020, more than 20 datasets that received the approval of the Arms and Explosives Systems Security Review Board (WSESRB), a first-of-its-kind Virtual Twin (vTwin) WSESRB harmonization, and the re-introduction of Harpoon, were some by security teams. achievements achieved under the direction of Foleys. Furthermore, there were four emergency software changes and updates where WSESRB approval was obtained expeditiously, resulting in timely support for the fleet. The Systems Security team, consisting of Rhode Island residents Marybeth Morton and Jennifer Rizzo, and Rhode Island resident Jonathan Dell Bristol, won the ISSS Scientific Achievement Award, which is given to an individual or group who has contributed important in advancing system security through research and development programs. The team was honored for successfully executing several emergency test events for the Little Neck Program in a manner consistent with the Department of Navy’s security policies, within an extremely busy research and development schedule. The team led a large and diverse group of government and industry partners in the development of Navy security products to support the growing testing of an emergency combat capability to be used on future Navy platforms. They worked tirelessly to understand the unique local policies in two separate U.S. Army test ranges. With their extensive experience in security, the team implemented a new process that captured and met all specific Army radius safety requirements without compromising Navy standardized safety requirements or software security plans. Furthermore, the team conducted tests at numerous Navy events to highlight the large scope of the project. Safety preparations to conduct translation tests immersed in a Navy range were a major effort and the first such attempt of its kind in about three decades. The winners were presented with their prizes during a ceremony held at the Newport Division on September 29th. The NUWC Division Newport is a U.S. Navy Coast Command within the Marine Systems Command, which engineers, builds, and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides fleet research, development, testing and assessment, submarine engineering and support, autonomous underwater systems, underwater assault and defense weapon systems and countermeasures related to underwater warfare. NUWC Newport is the oldest war center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Torpedo Naval Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Captain Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport holds large detachments in West Palm Beach , Florida and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as testing facilities in Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida and Dodge Pond, Connecticut. Date of receipt: 12.01.2021 Posting Date: 12.01.2021 09:29 Story ID: 410223 Location: NEWPORT, NEW, USA Web Images: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, NUWC Division Newport Employees Win International System Security Society Awards, nga Public Relations Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/410223/nuwc-division-newport-employees-win-international-system-safety-society-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos