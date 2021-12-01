CDC extends surveillance at SFO and 3 other major US airports to seek Omicron





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in passengers, the agency’s director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a conference at the Covid-19 White House that the CDC is expanding oversight with XpresCheck, a test service at airport terminals, in the following four locations: – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

– John F. Kennedy International Airport

– Newark Liberty International Airport

– San Francisco International Airport She noted that they are four of the busiest international airports in the country. of The Biden administration imposed new restrictions on trips from eight South African countries, including South Africa, late last week. Omicron was first reported by South African health authorities. But Delta Air Lines, with headquarters and major operations in Atlanta, said that plans to continue Atlanta-Johannesburg flights. United Airlines also said it has no plans to reduce service between Newark and Johannesburg and will resume its journey to Cape Town, also in South Africa, next week as planned. This new endeavor is in fact an extension of a bio-surveillance program first launched in September which provided testing for travelers arriving from India to JFK, Newark and San Francisco, according to XpresSpa Group, XpresCheck’s parent company. Testing ‘closer to flight time’ With the release of the Omicron variant, safety is on the minds of potential air travelers. “The CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible,” Walensky said. This includes “critical partner testing closer to flight times and considerations about additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantine,” she said. Moreover, senior US government officials are currently considering requesting that all those entering the United States be tested the day before their flight and make all travelers, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents, test again upon return home, regardless of vaccination status, sources familiar with the opinion. tell CNN. Officials were discussing Tuesday evening and no final decisions have been made, but they could be announced within this week. Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to take tests three days before their departure. This move under consideration would shorten that timeframe to one day. Regarding extended surveillance, “this program allows for increased Covid testing for specific international arrivals,” Walensky said, “increasing our capacity to identify those with Covid-19 upon arrival in the United States and increasing our oversight for the Omicron variant.” “. She said the CDC is also working with airlines “to gather passenger information that can be used by the CDC and local public health jurisdictions to improve contact tracking and post-arrival tracking if a case is identified in a passenger”. Coordination at local and global level The CDC is maintaining close contacts with state and local health officials, she said. “We are holding regular, even daily, phone calls with local and state health officials and our public health partners. “These calls include state, county and city health officials, state epidemiologists, laboratory directors and partners from public health organizations,” Walensky said. “And we are constantly working closely with our public health partners, both here in America and around the world.” The-CNN-Wire

