Growing global displacement despite blockades that kept billions based

This is the main finding ofWorld Migration Report 2022, launched Wednesday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
ABOUT IOMGeneral Director,Antnio Vitorino, the world is “witness of a paradox never seen before in human history.
While billions of people have been effectively based by COVID-19, tens of millions more have been displaced within their own countries, he said.
Key findings
Globally, the number of air passengers fell 60 percent last year to 1.8 billion, from 4.5 billion in 2019.
In the same time,domestic displacement increased to 40.5 million, from 31.5 million a year earlier.
According to the report, the number of migrants crossing international borders increased from 84 million globally in 1970 to 281 million in 2020.
However, when the global population growth factor is factored in, the percentage of international migrants has increased from just 2.3 percent to 3.6 percent of the world’s population in those five decades.
This number means that almost everyone in the world, 96.4 percent, resides in the country in which they were born.
The IOM also estimates that the number of international migrants by 2020 was lower, by about two million, than it would otherwise have been without the pandemic.
Markets
In terms of regions,Europe and Asia have about 87 and 86 million international migrants, respectively, accounting for 61 percent of the global influx of international migrants.
These regions were followed by North America, with almost 59 million international migrants, equivalent to 21 percent of the total, Africa at 9 percent, Latin America and the Caribbean at five percent, and Oceania at three percent.
Compared to the size of the population in each region, the percentages of international migrants were highest in Oceania, North America, and Europe, where they represented 22 percent, 16 percent, and 12 percent, respectively.
In comparison, the percentage is relatively small in Asia and Africa – 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively – and Latin America and the Caribbean, 2.3 percent.
In the last two decades, Asia experienced the most visible growth, with 74 percent, or about 37 million people in absolute terms. Europe experienced the second largest increase, followed by North America and Africa.
Although only a small fraction of the world’s population qualifies as international migrants, there is considerable variation across the country.
In some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, for example, over 88 percent of the population fit the definition.
remittances
The report notes an overall increase in remittances in recent decades, from $ 126 billion in 2000 to $ 702 billion in 2020.
There were forecasts of a large decline in these transfers made by migrants directly to families or communities in their countries of origin due to the pandemic, but 2020 saw only a slight decline of 2.4 percent compared to last year.
India, China, Mexico, Philippines and Egypt were the top five recipient countries of remittances, although India and China were much higher than the rest, with the total exceeding $ 83 billion and $ 59 billion respectively.
High-income countries are almost always the main source of remittances. For decades, the United States has consistently been at the top of the table, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Germany.
report
Along with the report, IOM has launched anotherinteractive online platformthat allows users to explore and interact with key data and toolkit to support teachers so that they can provide balanced, accurate and interesting teaching materials.
The 2022 edition of the report also has a new and simple set of fact-checking tools to help dispel key myths about migration.
In addition to data analysis, the report covers specific topics such as climate change, peace and development, human trafficking, COVID-19, disinformation and artificial intelligence.
