London, Ont. Collision: 8-year-old girl dies, Canadian Guide girl members clash between pedestrians

An eight-year-old girl has died and nine other pedestrians have been injured after a horrific accident Tuesday night on Riverside Drive in London, Ont.

The 76-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle involved was not taken to hospital, London police said in an update Wednesday morning.

In an additional update Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that 10 female pedestrians between the ages of 6 and 40 were injured in the accident, including the eight-year-old girl who has since died.

An adult and four children are said to be in good condition, another child is in good condition and a teenager and two other children have been treated for minor injuries but have since been released from hospital.

Girl Guides of Canada confirmed to Global News that its members were among the pedestrians involved in the accident, however, the organization did not state how many of its members were involved, their ages, or the extent of the injuries suffered by those members.

Girl Guides of Canada is in contact with local volunteers to provide any support we can and we will assist the London Police Service in any way possible in their investigation, a spokesman said Wednesday morning.

The accident in Riverside and Wonderland last night was a terrible tragedy for our community. Our condolences are to those affected, especially to the family of the 8-year-old girl who passed away. – Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) December 1, 2021

The Thames Valley District School Board confirmed Wednesday afternoon that four of its students, including the eight-year-old who was fatally injured, were among the injured.

On behalf of the Thames Valley, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and community members who have been affected by this sad event, said Mark Fisher, director of education at TVDSBs, in a statement. We are also grateful for the actions of our first responders and hospital staff.

Board Traumatic Event Response Team members have been sent to affected schools to provide direct support to students and staff.

Separately, the London District Catholic School Board confirmed that one of Notre Dame Catholic Primary School students was among the injured and in hospital.

In a letter sent home to Notre Dame’s parents, the board said the student had been walking with her Girl Guides group when she was hit. The student is in hospital and is currently in stable condition, the letter said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and family at this time. An event like this can be difficult for a close community like ours. Please feel free to contact the school if you think your child would benefit from talking to an adult here at school.

A photo of the crash site as seen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Credit: Mable Flannigan



According to police, emergency services were called to Riverside Drive on Wonderland Road around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A 76-year-old woman was traveling west on Riverside Drive, approaching Wonderland Road, when she hit a vehicle stopped at a red light, police said.

Police said she continued through the intersection, climbed a curb, hit a light pole, hit a small tree and then hit a group of pedestrians heading east on the north side of Riverside Drive toward Wonderland Road. The driver was not among those taken to hospital.

A Middlesex-London Paramedic Services spokesman said Tuesday night it had transported eight patients to hospital. On Wednesday morning, London police said 11 people had been taken to hospital, though not all had been transported by paramedics.

In the most recent update, Wednesday afternoon, police revised that number to 10 pedestrians in total who were treated at the hospital, including the deceased.

Police say that in addition to the vehicle hit at the red light, a second vehicle may also have been hit.

The first information was that two vehicles collided in front of the light pole, the tree and the pedestrians. Right now, we have information about one of those vehicles, Bough said.

If you are involved in a collision at this intersection, please call us.

Carlos Talero spoke to Global News on December 1, 2021 about the clash he witnessed the night before.

Global News



Carlos Talero witnessed the crash as he was traveling on Wonderland Road after leaving his mother-in-law in the Westmount neighborhood.

I could not believe my eyes. I could not believe what I saw, a pastor at My Beloved Jesus Christ in nearby Ilderton told Global News Talero.

He said he was heading north on Wonderland Road when he saw a vehicle heading west on Riverside passing through red lights.

I held the steering wheel so tightly that I waited for the blow. I initially thought this car crashed into the car in front of me because there was a large cloud of debris flying right in front of the windshield, he said, though he was unable to determine the origin of the debris.

Immediately after I saw the car passing the red lights, I saw the car climbing, still in Riverside. This person hit the brakes because I could see the taillights turning red. It was so, so fast that the car stopped maybe 100 meters after the intersection.

Talero said he saw no pedestrians, but he knew the collision was serious and he had trouble sleeping last night. After learning more Wednesday morning, he said it was a miracle the collision was no worse and that the driver involved was not killed.

Our prayers are now with all the victims and families involved in this accident, he said.

God has been so, so faithful and merciful to us.

Bough added that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed since Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. It may take some time as the officers of the traffic management unit are continuing to gather evidence and simply understand exactly what happened.

Bough reiterated comments from police on Tuesday night, stressing that there were no indications that this was a deliberate move.

Here are the latest from @lpsmediaoffice. Const. Sandasha Bough confirms that 11 pedestrians were injured and that an 8-year-old girl has since died. The age of pedestrians is from 6 to 30 years old. The 76-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured. More to come #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/96XliQDAAg – Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 1, 2021