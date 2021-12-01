CDC tells airlines to reveal details about passengers from South Africa





Federal health officials have ordered airlines to provide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with the names and contact information of all passengers who have flown to the United States since November 29 and who have been to South Africa during the previous two weeks. Directive, issued Wednesday, applies to passengers who spent time in Botswana, the Kingdoms of Eswatini and Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa in the two weeks before flying to the United States. Airlines were asked to provide names, addresses during their stay in the United States, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and flight information, including country numbers. The CDC is issuing this directive to prevent the importation and spread of a contagious disease of public health importance, said a statement from the agency, an obvious reference to the new Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid. Last week, the White House announced a travel ban from eight countries in South Africa. And late Tuesday night, the CDC said it planned to tighten virus testing and examination of people flying to the United States by requiring all international passengers to give a negative result from a test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The new directive was issued on the basis of an order of 25 October instructing airlines and aircraft operators to collect specific information from all passengers before boarding, to store the information for 30 days and to transmit it to the CDC within 24 hours if required to do so. The CDC can share information with state and local health departments at passenger destinations, enabling local health authorities to monitor passengers for Covid, identify symptomatic individuals, notify their contacts, and direct those who are infected to are isolated and their contacts in quarantine to avoid further. spread of the disease. They can also use the information to ensure that infected individuals receive proper care. The order applies to flights that have departed for the United States since Monday morning. Two flights departed from Johannesburg for the United States that day: a Delta Air Lines flight with more than 300 seats departing for Atlanta and a United Airlines flight with more than 250 seats departing for Newark , NJ. Both flights landed in the United States on Tuesday morning, according to plans from Cirium, an aviation data provider. Two other United flights are scheduled to depart from South Africa for Newark on Wednesday, one from Cape Town and one from Johannesburg. Delta and United are currently the only two companies offering direct or single flights between countries covered by the CDC order and the United States, according to Cirium timetable data. Delta operates three weekly flights between Johannesburg and Atlanta. United operates five flights a week between Johannesburg and Newark. It also plans to resume seasonal flights between Cape Town and Newark on Wednesday.

Both airlines have said they do not plan to adjust their flight schedules in response to the administration ban on passengers from the region, which went into effect Monday and does not apply to U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The airlines also said they plan to abide by the CDC order. Sixty-one people who arrived in the Netherlands on Friday aboard two flights departing from South Africa tested positive for the Covid virus, including over a dozen carrying the new Omicron variant. The total number of positive cases represented more than 10 percent of the 600 passengers tested.

