Police identify suspect involved in overnight shooting at Tulsa International Airport

We have new information tonight about the man accused of being involved in an exchange of fire at Tulsa airport.

Records show that 50-year-old Joseph Watson Jr. has been convicted twice of robbery. His most recent clash with the law was last summer, when he was convicted of improper exposure and sentenced to 5 years probation.

It’s quiet here. You would swear nothing happened, said Aaron Ogea.

Aaron Ogea said he travels all the time and feels like the security of the airport is top notch. Ogea was sad when he learned he had an overnight shooting here.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” Ogea said. “I feel safe coming here knowing that there were shootings last night. Unfortunately, crazy people do crazy things.”

We spoke with a woman who describes what it was like moments after the shooting. Kimberly Eaton-Anderson and her son feel different.

“He said today when he woke up, he’m going, ‘I do not want to go to that airport anymore.’ He is 8 years old. He is sharp. “I’m sure we will get through this,” said Kimberly Eaton-Anderson.

They landed in Tulsa shortly before midnight and were waiting for a trip when the chaos began.

I hear, pou pou pou pou pou pou, and I see like sparks and for a second I’m like ‘Oh my God’ and my son says, ‘Mom, this was a machine gun,’ “Eaton-Anderson said.

They saw the others running back to the airport and also started running. Eaton-Anderson said an officer shouted at them to hide, so they hid in a men’s bathroom along with another family and started praying.

We were in a backyard trying to keep the kids quiet, Eaton-Anderson said. We just started whispering and praying and it was just awful.

Anderson said she was texting someone telling them to let airport officials know where they were and later that person told her that police had told her to go downstairs.

“As we go, we hear someone again, ‘This level is not safe and so an airport employee put us in the elevator,'” Eaton-Anderson said.

They hid under the counters downstairs until a boat driver signaled them to come.

Finally, they got in their car and were allowed to leave.

Police said Watson had threatened to kill his wife and came to the airport to do so and did not stop when he saw police and started firing. They say he shot an officer in the vest and Watson was hit in the leg and taken into custody.

Both Watson and the officer were taken to hospital for examination. The officer is now at home recovering. The attacker’s wife and her brother were not hit.

Andrew Pierini with TIA said this was an isolated incident and said it was a quick thought by everyone.

“It was extremely scary not only for the passengers who were here inside the terminal, but also for the airline staff and other airport staff, as well as our officers who responded bravely and were able to face the situation visibly a scary situation, but we are glad it had a good result.A result as good as we could have hoped, said Andrew Pierini, Chief Marketing Officer at TIA.

Pierini said two boats outside the airport were hit by bullets, but thankfully no one inside was injured.

Eaton-Anderson said she was grateful for law enforcement and airport staff who kept them safe. She plans to take her son to a counselor to address what happened.

This is an update of the latest news. The original story can be found below.

—

Tulsa police are investigating after a man clashed with airport police at Tulsa International Airport.

According to police, the shooting happened around midnight on Tuesday.

Officers say it all started after a woman and her brother were about to leave the airport after their flight from Houston.

Her wife and husband had argued and he had threatened to kill her when she returned to Tulsa, police say. The woman informed the airport police about the situation and they decided to accompany her and her brother in her car.

Police say that while they were going to the garage, the man appeared and started shooting. Airport police chased the man into the garage and a gunfight broke out between the airport police and the husband.

According to officers, one of the airport police officers was shot in the vest, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers say the husband was also shot in the leg, but he is expected to recover. Police say he will be arrested after leaving the hospital. Police say the victim’s cars were also hit during the gunfight.

Police say the killer had three guns on him when he started shooting at the woman and her brother as they were walking towards the parking garage. According to officials, 11 people were involved at the scene. Two were shot, many people were on the line of fire and at least two people were hit with plastic pieces breaking a bus that was hit with firearms.

TPD says hearing this kind of call is something they never want to have.

“To me, when he comes out as an active shooter, it ‘s probably one of our highest priority calls,” Captain Jarrod Hart told Tulsa Police. “In fact being at the airport with as many innocent civilians walking around moving troops whenever there are gunshots is definitely going to be a big incident because of the potential for lives here.”

Both the woman and her brother are now talking to investigators.