Omicron: Japan suspends new bookings for incoming flights





Japan continued its aggressive stance against the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron on Wednesday, urging international airlines to stop making new bookings for all flights arriving in the country by the end of December in a further tightening of controls. already strict boundaries. The Ministry of Transport said the request was an emergency precaution amid growing concerns about the spread of the new Omicron variant. The movement of the world’s third largest economy, together with its recent return to the ban on foreign visitors, is among the strictest everywhere and more in line with China’s closed neighbor than with some other democracies in region. It comes as scientists work diligently to determine how threatening Omicron is. Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights can be canceled if there are not enough passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia, and its great economic importance means that its actions can have a wider effect. Transit flights will not be affected. The decision comes after Japan confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant, to a person who arrived from Peru, a day after health authorities reported the first case, which was to a Namibian diplomat. It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people sicker or whether it may block COVID-19 vaccines. Japan banned all foreign visitors from Tuesday until the end of the year. The government is also demanding that Japanese citizens and foreigners with residence permits be quarantined for up to 14 days upon arrival in the country. The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk from the Omicron variant is very high based on early evidence, saying it could lead to increases with serious consequences. Japan on Wednesday began offering boosters for COVID-19 to healthcare workers amid growing concerns about the new variant. Initial vaccination activity in Japan began in mid-February, and some medical workers who received injections more than nine months ago are now eager to receive additional protection against a possible new wave of infections. A group of nurses and doctors received booster injections at Tokyo Medical Center. It is an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of security, said hospital chief Kazuhiro Araki. Although the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant is still being examined, booster vaccines are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other types of coronavirus, including the Delta variant, which puts a lot of pressure on care systems. Japanese health this summer. . Those who received the second vaccine eight months ago are eligible for a third vaccine to prevent new infections. That could be cut to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said. The opening of vaccination in Japan started with a slow start but increased by the end of May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated, a major reason experts cite for the continued slowdown in infections in Japan since September.

