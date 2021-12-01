Tarena International, Inc. Announces the plan to implement the ADS report change

Beijing, December 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: I LOVE YOU) (“Tarena” or “Company”), a leading provider of adult vocational education and quality education services to children and adolescents in China, today announced that it plans to change its US Deposit Ratio (“ADS”) ratio to its Class A common stock (“ADS Ratio”), par value 0.001 USD per share, from the current ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares Company will file a change following the effectiveness of the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 at the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS report. The company anticipates that the change in the ADS ratio will be effective December 23, 2021, provided that the SEC had promulgated the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6.

For Tarena ADS holders, the change in ADS ratio will have the same effect as a reverse ADS split of one to five. Each ADS record holder at the close of business on the date the change in ADS ratio takes effect will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every five (5) existing ADS held subsequently. Citibank, NA, as the depository bank for the Tarena ADS program, will organize the exchange of current ADS for the new ADS. Uncertified holders will not be required to take any action regarding the change of the ADS report. Certified ADS holders (i.e., ADS represented by a physical certificate) will be required to submit certificates certifying their ADS to the depository bank to exchange existing ADSs with ADSs. new. Tarena ADS will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the “TEDU” symbol.

No new fractional ADS will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, the partial rights to the new ADS will be collected and sold by the depository bank and the net monetary income from the sale of the partial rights to the ADS (after deducting fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to ADS holders by the depository bank. . The change in ADS ratio will not affect Tarena Class A ordinary shares and no ordinary Class A stock will be issued or canceled in connection with the change in ADS report.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionately, although the Company can provide no guarantee that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than five times the ADS trading before changing the ADS ratio.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is the leading provider of adult vocational education and quality education services to children and adolescents in China. Through its innovative education platform that combines direct distance learning, classroom-based learning and online learning modules, Tarena offers vocational education courses for adults in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult vocational education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong demand for employment. Tarena also offers education programs for children and adolescents, including courses in computer coding and robotics programming, etc., targeting students between the ages of three and eighteen.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the “safe harbor” of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the US Securities Private Reform Act 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “predicts”, “future”, “aims”, “plans”, “believes”, “evaluates”, “i safe “and similar statements. Tarena may also make written or oral statements about the future in its reports deposited or submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual shareholder report, in press releases and other materials with in writing and in oral statements made by officials, its directors. or employees to third parties. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including any business perspective and statements about Tarena’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena’s goals and strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations; his ability to continue to attract students to enroll in his courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and assistants; its ability to continually adapt its curriculum to market demand and to improve its courses to respond adequately and rapidly to developments in the professional labor market; its ability to maintain or improve its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high employment rates for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with student loan finance providers. Further information about these and other risks, uncertainties or other factors can be found in Tarena’s files at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena assumes no obligation to update this information except as required by applicable law.

SOURCES Tarena International, Inc.