



Successive years of low rainfall have led to a prolonged drought that has shaken Madagascar food security and has already pushed tens of thousands of people into starvation-like conditions.

A study by scientists at the World Weather Attribution initiative, an international collaboration led by Imperial College London and the Royal Meteorological Institute of the Netherlands, found that a natural change in climate is most likely the main cause of drought.

The group said poverty, poor infrastructure and high levels of rain dependence on agriculture were also after the country’s food crisis.

Madagascar received only about 60% of the average normal rainfall for two consecutive years, the lowest in 30 years. The drought has led to widespread crop failure in the south of the country and about 1.3 million people across the country are in need of food aid. according to the World Food Program (WFP).

The scientists said they could not completely rule out climate change as a contribution to reducing rainfall, but its role, if any, was so small that it was indistinguishable from the country’s historical climate patterns. “Instead, the study reveals that sensitivity to low rainfall is a major factor after the food crisis,” the study said. “Covid restrictions on limiting impacts on public health also prevented people from the region from going elsewhere in the country to find work, as many people have done at other times.” WFP responded to the study by saying that the food crisis was the result of a combination of above-average temperatures, lower rainfall, crop failures and other vulnerabilities in agriculture-dependent communities for survival, exacerbated by Covid-‘s economic impact. 19. “The WWA study does not attribute the 2019/2020 drought to human-caused climate change alone. But it acknowledges that global warming exacerbates vulnerabilities,” the organization said in a statement. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published in August found that Madagascar was projected to see an increase in drought if global warming exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. It is also projected to experience a higher intensity of tropical cyclones. The world has already experienced an average temperature rise of about 1.2 degrees Celsius. WFP wrote that “it is concerned that Madagascar and other countries will continue to have food crises if we do not mitigate the climate crisis and enable those affected to adapt and build their resilience.” Numerous media organizations, including CNN, had reported the WFP characterization of the food crisis as triggered by the climate crisis. WWA scientists studied the southwest of the severely affected country, analyzing weather data, climate forecasts and computer simulations to compare current and previous climatic conditions of the area. The study found that the region naturally experiences a high variation in its rainfall patterns. In today’s climate, Madagascar has a 1 in 135 chance of such a drought occurring in any given year, he pointed out. However, Madagascar remains vulnerable to the climate crisis, which is mainly caused by the use of fossil fuels by humans such as coal, oil and gas. As greenhouse gas emissions increase, the country is likely to experience extreme weather impacts, including drought. “If global temperatures rise further, Madagascar is likely to suffer from stronger tropical cyclones and, in places, perhaps more droughts,” said Lisa Thalheimer, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research at the University. Princeton, which. participated in the study. “If carbon emissions are not reduced globally, any increase in extreme weather events will exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and particularly hurt the poorest people, making it harder for them to cope with complex shocks like the one we are seeing now.” . “ And while the climate crisis may not have played a significant role in this drought, other analyzes have shown that it has been a major driver in reducing rainfall and drought in places like California and parts of the Middle East. Other scientists involved in the study said the message to get home was to increase efforts to adapt to extreme weather events, which are expected to become more frequent and more destructive as the world becomes. “What we are seeing with this event in Madagascar shows that in many cases we are not even prepared for today’s climate,” said Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Crescent Red Crescent Climate Center. “Addressing vulnerability in the region and improving the living conditions of the population remains critical.”

