GrandView treats fatigue, increases pilot pay





Charter GrandView Aviation has officially implemented a fatigue management program that shortens the day of duty for its 50 pilots by two hours, to 12 hours. His duty days had extended by 14 hours – the maximum allowed under FAA regulations – in part in response to the overwhelming demand for charter flights that GrandView had begun earlier this summer. Furthermore, GrandView pilots will see a $ 15,000 salary increase, with the starting salary for a Phenom 300 captain now $ 110,000 per year and a $ 12,000 bonus for newly hired Phenom 300 captains; compensatory rest for flight crews giving pilots extra hours to work overtime; and limits for those who volunteer to work on their vacation days. Now, pilots will be limited to working no more than four extra days during their eight-day rotation and six days off. “We are trying to curb how many hours they can work and work safely,” said GrandView COO Jessie Naor. AIN. Naor said the fatigue program was born out of her time serving on the FAA’s duty and rest rules-making committee, whose membership included “many fatigue science researchers,” she said. “I learned a lot through that process of how the human body reacts to sleep and other environmental factors that crew members have to deal with.” Further, GrandView has key internal performance indicators, such as fatigue reporting among its pilots. While the company saw demand for its flights increase in mid-2021, it also saw those fatigue measures “creep in,” Naor said. “So we said let ‘s make a policy within which we will try not to plan [our pilots] The last 12 hours. “And we immediately started to see that these performance indicators were falling.” The 12-hour rule is now an official policy within the Maryland-based company operating a fleet of 14 Phenom 300s and seven local charter bases. GrandView is also looking to add another 70 pilots by next year, and Naor hopes the fatigue management program and pilot pay raise – $ 80,000 a year for a first Phenom 300 junior officer – will help recruit of additional flight crew members. Like other charter operators in the industry, GrandView is struggling with growing demand for its flights. “Even before we limited our duty day … we were refusing at least half of the trips we were asked to do,” Naor said. “We are not able to accommodate just because of the lack of enough planes and pilots. “Even if we had a double-sized fleet, I think the demand we are seeing in the market is so incredible that no one can hold it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-12-01/grandview-tackles-fatigue-increases-pay-pilots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos